Dhruv Jurel’s brilliant stumping dismissed Cameron Green in a key moment as Rajasthan Royals overcame Kolkata Knight Riders. His athletic effort stole the spotlight in a tense IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

Dhruv Jurel produced one of the standout wicketkeeping moments of the season during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. His sharp stumping of Cameron Green, achieved while off‑balance and without a direct sight of the stumps, shifted momentum in a match that saw Royals defend a modest total.

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Cameron Green had advanced down the track to Ravi Bishnoi, who cleverly pushed the ball wide down leg. Jurel initially lost sight of the delivery but recovered with superb footwork, collecting cleanly and releasing the ball in one motion. Despite not having a straight look at the stumps, his throw hit perfectly, leaving Green short of his crease.

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Rajasthan Royals’ Innings

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals managed 155/9 in their 20 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top‑scored with 46 off 28 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal added 39. The middle order faltered against disciplined bowling from Varun Chakaravarthy, who claimed three wickets for just 14 runs. Kartik Tyagi also impressed with three scalps, restricting Royals’ scoring in the death overs.

Dhruv Jurel contributed five runs before being stumped by Tim Seifert, but his later brilliance behind the stumps ensured his impact was felt.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chase

Chasing 156, Kolkata Knight Riders stumbled early. Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply, leaving the side at 5/2. Cameron Green’s quickfire 27 off 13 balls briefly lifted hopes, but Jurel’s stumping cut short his innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 10 before being trapped by Ravindra Jadeja.

At 63/4 after nine overs, KKR’s chase are under pressure. Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh seek to rebuild, but Rajasthan’s bowlers maintain control. Jadeja’s economical spell of 2 overs for just 5 runs proved crucial, while Bishnoi and Archer chipped in with wickets.

The dismissal of Cameron Green was the defining moment. His aggressive intent threatened to tilt the chase, but Jurel’s athletic stumping halted momentum. Bishnoi earned the wicket in the scorecard, yet Jurel’s effort drew widespread praise.

The Royals’ fielding intensity, combined with disciplined bowling, ensured KKR never recovered from early setbacks.