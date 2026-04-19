Mumbai Indians bowling coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner are fit for their IPL match against Gujarat Titans. This comes as a boost for MI, who have lost four successive matches and are struggling for survival.

Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that both star batter Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner are fit heading into the game.

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MI will be aiming to get its campaign back on track, which has now turned into a struggle for survival. Following the win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their campaign opener, MI has lost four successive matches, with all their batting and bowling frailties left exposed.

Rohit, Santner declared fit

Their campaign hit a massive roadblock when Rohit suffered a hamstring injury against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and did not feature in their next match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with skipper Hardik Pandya saying Rohit would take "a couple of games more". Also, Kiwi spinner Santner missed the PBKS clash due to illness.

Providing a fitness update on both during a pre-match presser, Paras said, "Both are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit's batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. So, unfortunately, we missed him (Santner) in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something that we could do. But both are fit, yeah."

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.