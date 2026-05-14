Tilak Varma delivered a match-winning performance, scoring a blistering 75 off 33 balls to guide the Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring IPL 2026 chase. His aggressive death-over batting, alongside Will Jacks, turned the game around, earning him the title of 'clutch god' from fans on social media.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma delivered yet another match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14.

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The MI, who were already knocked out of the playoffs race, registered their fourth win following a six-wicket win over PBKS. With a 201-run target, the visitors chased it down with a ball to spare in the final. Tilak Varma led the batting with a knock of 75 off 33 balls and formed a crucial, unbeaten 56-run stand for the fifth wicket with Will Jacks, who scored 25 off 10 balls.

Opener Ryan Rickelton (48), Rohit Sharma (25), and Sherfane Rutherford (20) also made significant contributions at the top of the order to set the platform for the chase against the Punjab Kings.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah enjoys captaincy debut as MI beat PBKS by 6 wickets

Tilak Varma’s Knock Steals Spotlight in Dharamshala

The MI star Tilak Varma lit up the Dharamshala Stadium with a match-winning performance, which saw him anchor the chase in the middle and death overs, ensuring that the five-time champions go past the finishing line. Walking in to bat after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at 81/2, Tilak joined Naman Dir, who was dismissed soon at 88/3.

Thereafter, Tilak was joined by Sherfane Rutherford, and both left-handed batters steadied the MI’s run chase while forming a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket before the former’s dismissal at 149/4. At the time of Rutherford’s dismissal, the Mumbai Indians needed 52 off 21 balls, and the required scoring rate was 14.86 runs per over.

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Tilak Varma, who completed his fifty in just 25 balls by smashing a six off Marco Jansen, shared a momentum-changing partnership with Will Jacks. The situation was such that the Punjab Kings were firmly in the driver’s seat until the final three overs, but the sheer aggression from Varma and Jacks turned the game on its head.

In the final two overs, Tilak Varma went aggressive as he smashed four sixes and a four to clinch a dramatic victory with a ball to spare.

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At one stage, Tilak Varma was batting on 44 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 191.30 before shifting his gear aggressively and scoring 31 off 10 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 310, which left the Punjab Kings' bowling attack completely shell-shocked in the death overs.

Fans Hail ‘Clutch God’ Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma’s match-winning performance and pulling the Mumbai Indians from the brink of defeat has sent social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), into a frenzy, with fans and cricket enthusiasts lavishing praise on his finishing skills as well as his composure and cool-headed attitude in pressure situations.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise for Tilak, calling him ‘clutch god’, lauding his calm under pressure, and hailing his innings as a match-turning masterclass that showcased his potential as a future superstar of Indian cricket.

Others described the southpaw as a ‘generational talent’ and ‘star boy’ for the Mumbai Indians, asserting that he single-handedly kept his team in the game with the performance that proved he is ready to rule the cricketing world for the next 15 years.

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In the IPL 2026, Tilak Varma is currently the second leading run-getter for the Mumbai Indians with 336 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 162.31 in 12 matches.

In his IPL career, Tilak has amassed 1835 runs, including a century and 10 fifties, at an average of 36.70 and a strike rate of 147.38 in 66 matches.

Also Read: PBKS duo Prabhsimran, Priyansh first uncapped pair with 1000+ IPL runs