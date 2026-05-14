Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane: 6 Players Who Could Lose Their Captaincy After IPL 2026
As the IPL 2026 playoff race heats up, several captains are under pressure due to poor tactics, inconsistent form, and disappointing results. Skippers like Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya could lose captaincy ahead of IPL 2027.
Captains Who Are Under Scrutiny in IPL 2026
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached its business, with the race for the playoffs having intensified following the official elimination of the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, while heavyweights like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans battle for the top spot.
Amid the race to the playoffs, the captains of certain teams have found themselves under immense scrutiny, as poor tactical execution and underwhelming personal form have led to growing calls for leadership changes ahead of the 2027 mini-auction, which is likely to take place in December this year.
On that note, let’s take a look at 6 players who could lose their captaincy after the IPL 2026.
1. Axar Patel
Under the leadership of Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals have endured an inconsistent campaign. Currently, the Capitals are at the seventh spot on the points table with five wins from 12 matches, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs look slim even if they win the remaining two matches, as NRR currently stands at a dismal -0.993.
Axar’s tactical decisions have often come under scrutiny, with critics pointing to frequent changes in playing XI, especially David Miller’s inconsistent role in the batting order. Moreover, his decision not to bowl a single over despite being one of the frontline spinners for the DC against the Punjab Kings sparked significant debate among experts and fans alike.
Since JSW Sports will be taking over the cricket operations from GMR as per the two-year rotational policy from IPL 2027 onwards, the incoming management under the leadership of Parth Jindal is expected to implement a major overhaul of the leadership structure. Therefore, Axar Patel is unlikely to continue as a skipper from the next IPL season.
2. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant’s INR 27 crore price tag as the top retention for the Lucknow Super Giants has put him under the immense spotlight, but the results on the field have not matched the record-breaking investment. Under Pant’s captaincy, LSG were the first to be eliminated from the playoffs, and are currently sitting at the 10th spot on the points table with three wins from 11 matches.
Rishabh Pant’s inconsistent performances, shuffling of batting order, and bowling struggles appeared to have contributed to LSG’s yet another disappointing campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has scored 251 runs at an average of 22.81 in 11 matches, has frequently experimented with his own position, even opening the innings in early games—but failed to find a settled rhythm.
In the last IPL season as well, LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs under Rishabh Pant’s leadership, and thus, the franchise management is reportedly considering a leadership change ahead of the 2027 mini-auction. Aiden Markram is being touted as a tactical alternative if LSG relieves Pant from captaincy duties.
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3. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings are currently fighting for their survival in the playoff race, sitting at the fifth spot with 12 points from 11 matches. The five-time IPL champions are still mathematically alive in the race for the knockout stage and need to win the remaining three matches to secure their berth for the playoffs.
Though CSK still has a playoff chance, Ruturaj’s own form and leadership have become significant talking points for the franchise. His struggle as an opener, scoring 104 runs in the first half of the IPL 2026, before a slight improvement in the next four matches, scoring 184 runs, including two fifties.
With MS Dhoni being sidelined from the cricketing action due to a calf injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been forced to lead the CSK without any direct on-field guidance. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s absence has amplified the scrutiny on Ruturaj, revealing a lack of tactical assertiveness that was previously masked by Dhoni’s presence.
With Sanju Samson joining the franchise through a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals, the pressure on Gaikwad has intensified, as immediate impact and superior strike rate have led many to believe he is a more natural fit for the leadership role.
4. Ajinkya Rahane
The Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release their 2024 winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, and appoint Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper has backfired significantly, as they couldn’t defend the title last season after failing to qualify for the playoffs. Currently, KKR are at the eighth spot with only 4 wins in 12 matches, and their qualification for the knockouts looks slim.
Under Rahane’s captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to replicate the aggressive, fearless brand of cricket that led them to the title just two years ago. The KKR were on a six-match losing streak before winning four successive matches on the trot to revive their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
Rahane’s performance has been quite disappointing, as he scored 237 runs at an average of 23.70 as an opener in 11 matches, and the veteran has found it difficult to anchor the innings or provide the explosive starts required in the modern T20 game. Therefore, Ajinkya Rahane could lose his captaincy ahead of the next IPL season.
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5. Riyan Parag
Another player who could lose their captaincy after the IPL 2026 is Riyan Parag, who is currently leading the Rajasthan Royals. Though RR had a great start to their campaign by winning four matches on the trot, their momentum has been severely derailed in the second half of the tournament.
The RR have slipped from the top four to sixth spot with 6 wins from 11 matches, and their playoff qualification chances are currently hanging by a thread. Riyan Parag’s tactical decisions in the second half of the season have come under heavy scrutiny, especially his handling of the bowling rotations in the death overs and his decision to promote himself in high-pressure chases.
Moreover, Riyan Parag’s form and his recent off-field controversy, involving a viral video of him vaping in the dressing room, have placed his leadership under an intense microscope. Therefore, the Rajasthan Royals may decide to move in a different direction for the 2027 season, prioritizing a leader who can maintain professional standards on and off the field.
6. Hardik Pandya
Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians have endured a disappointing campaign as they were the second to be knocked out of the playoff race. Hardik has faced relentless scrutiny for both his on-field performance and his leadership during a season where the five-time champions are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with three wins in 11 matches.
The all-rounder’s own performance has not been up to par, scoring 146 at an average of 20.85 and picking 4 wickets in 8 matches. Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings due to a back spasm. His viral video of solo practice in Mumbai when the rest of the squad travelled to Dharamshala for the PBKS sparked rumours of an internal rift.
There is an uncertainty over Hardik’s further participation in the tournament, as he remains under day-to-day medical assessment. Following the conclusion of the ongoing IPL season, the Mumbai Indians management is widely expected to conduct a major review of his leadership.
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