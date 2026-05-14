The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached its business, with the race for the playoffs having intensified following the official elimination of the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, while heavyweights like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans battle for the top spot.

Amid the race to the playoffs, the captains of certain teams have found themselves under immense scrutiny, as poor tactical execution and underwhelming personal form have led to growing calls for leadership changes ahead of the 2027 mini-auction, which is likely to take place in December this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at 6 players who could lose their captaincy after the IPL 2026.