Jasprit Bumrah, in his IPL captaincy debut, led Mumbai Indians to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He joked about his captaincy journey, while Tilak Varma's blistering 75 and Ryan Rickelton's explosive knock sealed the victory for MI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Jasprit Bumrah shared a light-hearted remark about his captaincy journey across formats, joking that only ODI captaincy is left but unlikely, before expressing his happiness following a stellar 6-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

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A blistering half-century from Tilak Varma and an explosive knock from Ryan Rickelton powered the Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in their IPL clash in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Bumrah Pleased with Team's Performance

Bumrah felt pleased with the team's overall performance and execution of plans on a slightly drier pitch where bowling a consistent length proved crucial. He praised the bowlers for maintaining composure and highlighted the impact of Varma's match-winning knock, along with the support from Will Jacks and the bowling efforts of Shardul Thakur, noting that all contributions were equally important.

"Yeah, one from one (smiles). Both teams played good cricket, and we really pulled back well. A little bit, but the wicket in this game looked a little bit drier than the previous one. Maybe it wasn't as cold as it was in the last game. Whatever we saw in the previous game and reading this game, holding your length was key. That was the plan, and credit to all bowlers, and they kept their nerve as well. I think Tilak's knock and the way Shardul bowled both deserve equal credit. Tilak kept his shape, Jacks also contributed. I have captained a Test match, I have captained T20S, and now the only game left is ODI cricket, but I don't see that happening. Jokes apart, very happy. Had good fun, good weather, great ground, so enjoyed my time," Bumrah said after the match.

Bumrah's IPL Captaincy Debut

Bumrah made his IPL captaincy debut for the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The full-time skipper Hardik Pandya is recovering from a back spasm injury, and the stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav is missing from the clash due to personal reasons.

Blow to Punjab's Playoff Hopes

The defeat marked Punjab Kings' fifth straight loss, leaving them stranded on 13 points, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in on them in the playoff race.

Varma Anchors Successful Chase

Varma anchored the chase with composure, forging a crucial stand with Will Jacks. He struck a scintillating 75 off 33 balls, while Jacks provided explosive support with 25 off just 10 deliveries. (ANI)