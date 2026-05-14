Before the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, MI star Rohit Sharma shared an adorable moment with teammate Sherfane Rutherford’s son. A viral video showed him playing hide and seek with the youngster, highlighting his playful side and the strong, family-like culture within the Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma shared an adorable moment with his teammate Sherfane Rutherford’s son ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The MI stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and the Punjab Kings posted a solid total of 200/8 in 20 overs despite a brilliant four-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur (4/34). Opener Priyanashi Arya’s 57-run knock and late quick cameo innings of 38 off 17 balls by Azmatullah Omarzai, alongside his 34-run stand for the ninth wicket with Xavier Bartlett (18* off 7 balls).

Apart from Thakur’s four-wicket haul, Deepak Chahar picked two wickets while conceding 36 runs at an economy rate of 9.00. Corbin Bosch (1/42) and Raj Bawa (1/11) also chipped in with a key breakthrough in the middle overs.

Also Read: PBKS duo Prabhsimran, Priyansh first uncapped pair with 1000+ IPL runs

Rohit’s Fun Moment with Rutherford’s Son Goes Viral

Ahead of the clash against the PBKS, the MI star batter Rohit Sharma was spotted having a fun moment with Sherfane Rutherford’s son after the warm-up session. The veteran batter is often known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, which makes him a favourite among the fans.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Rohit was seen walking back to the dressing room when he spotted Rutherford’s son, who was roaming around the red partition near the boundary line with the MI flag. Rohit waved at him with a bat and stopped to play hide and seek behind the partition, peeking his head out while the youngster waved an MI flag at him.

The endearing moment was captured by a cameraman at the venue and quickly became a social media sensation.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma’s bond with the players and their families continues to be a highlight of the Mumbai Indians' team culture. Even after becoming one of the most successful players in the IPL as well as in international cricket, the veteran Indian batter continues to cherish these lighthearted moments, showing his playful side and strengthening bonds with teammates and their families.

Though he is no longer leading the MI in IPL, Rohit Sharma continues to remain an important figure in the team, mentoring younger players and setting an example both on and off the field.

How Did Rohit Sharma Perform in IPL 2026?

The former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has had a good season with the bat in the ongoing IPL season, recently recovering from a hamstring injury. In the first four matches, the veteran batter has aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06.

Thereafter, Rohit was on the sidelines for over three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Because of the injury, the 39-year-old was forced to miss five consecutive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Upon his return to action, Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 84 off 44 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. Thereafter, he registered the scores of 22 and 25 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings, respectively.

In the IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 268 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 164.41 in seven matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Virender Sehwag’s ‘Chumrah’ Remark on Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Social Media Storm (WATCH)