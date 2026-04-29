Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is quietly delivering consistent performances in IPL 2026, crossing 300 runs for the fourth consecutive season. Despite impressive stats and steady form over the years, he continues to be overlooked, with former cricketer Aakash Chopra questioning his absence from India’s T20I team discussions.

Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s buzz, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been quietly delivering consistent performances in the ongoing IPL season. In the match against the Punjab Kings, Jaiswal played a knock of 51 off 27 balls in RR’s successful 223-run chase in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This was his third fifty of the IPL 2026, having previously scored 55 and 77* against the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, both in Guwahati. Apart from the three fifties, Yashasvi Jaiswal registered the scores of 38*, 13, 1, 39, 22, and 10, underlining his steady contributions despite limited attention.

Having already reached the 300-run mark for the fourth successive IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has proven to be a consistent performer for the Rajasthan Royals. Despite his success as a top-order batter for his franchise, he continues to fly under the radar this season, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often stolen the spotlight with his fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting.

Also Read: "It's pure cinema": Pujara hails 15-year-old RR prodigy Sooryavanshi

‘No One Talks About Him’

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the Rajasthan Royals’ lead batter over the last few seasons, especially in 2022, and has maintained his consistent performance at the top order, but the young opener still hasn’t received the recognition he deserves.

In a video posted by Aakash Chopra on his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former India opener highlighted the lack of attention around Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s T20I plans despite his consistent IPL performances.

“Look at his numbers in the last three years. He was a part of the T20 World Cup 2024-winning team, and then he got dropped. Everyone gets selected and dropped, but no one talks about him. I am not saying he should be selected. I understand there is no vacant place,” Chopra said.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the previous IPL seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625, 435, and 559 runs in 2023, 2024, and 2025, with strike rates of 163.61, 155.91, and 159.71, respectively, highlighting his consistency at the top. Yet the young opener hasn’t been part of India’s T20I setup since July 2024, when he last played against Sri Lanka.

‘What Was Guy’s Mistake?’

Further speaking on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s situation, former India opener expressed his disbelief over the lack of conversation around the young batter’s place in India’s T20I setup, adding that he has done everything right and still finds himself out of the discussion despite strong performances.

“If you see his IPL numbers for the last three years, he has scored runs and has a good average and strike rate. He is doing everything right,” Aakash Chopra said.

“However, forget about selection; he isn't even part of the conversation. What was done after 2024 was like taking a fly out of milk and throwing it away. What was the guy's mistake?” he added.

In the ongoing IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has aggregated 306 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 43.71 and a strike rate of 158.74 in nine matches. Across four seasons, including the IPL 2026, Jaiswal has amassed 1925 runs, including 2 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 40.95 and a strike rate of 159.88 in 53 matches.

Despite consistency in the last four seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be overlooked in wider discussions, especially when it comes to his place in India’s T20I setup.

Also Read: Riyan Parag Faces BCCI Heat After Viral Vaping Incident During Rajasthan Royals’ Record IPL Chase