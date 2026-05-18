India's Bharat Singh Chauhan was re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Association for 2026-2030 in Sri Lanka. Other officials from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa were also elected to key posts.

Continuing his remarkable contribution towards the growth and development of chess over the last five decades, Bharat Singh Chauhan of India has been re-elected unanimously and unopposed as Chairman of the Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) for the term 2026-2030. The elections were held during the Annual General Body Meeting of the Commonwealth Chess Association at Citrus Hotel, Wasakaduwa, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

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New Office-Bearers Elected

Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidsh Sanusi of Malaysia was elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman, G. Luxman Wijesuriya of Sri Lanka as General Secretary, and Vicky Magu of South Africa as Treasurer. Hurrynarain Bhowany of Mauritius, Allan Herbert of Barbados, Benard Wanjala of Kenya, Craig Hall of New Zealand and Crition Tornaritis of Cyprus were also elected unopposed as Executive Members of the Association, according to a press release.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of Hon'ble Santiago Pushpa Kumara Ekaratne, Retired Judge of the High Court, who served as the Returning Officer for the elections.

New Championship Announced

During the meeting, the Association also resolved to introduce the Commonwealth School Chess Championship, with the inaugural edition scheduled to be held in Malaysia in October 2026.

Chauhan's re-election reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his visionary leadership and longstanding dedication towards strengthening and promoting chess across the Commonwealth nations. Luxman Wijesuriya's re-election as General Secretary was also seen as a testament to his exceptional administrative skills and valuable contribution towards the smooth functioning and continued progress of the Commonwealth Chess Association. (ANI)