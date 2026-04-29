Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, gave an epic and witty reply to Pakistani cricket analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz's bizarre claim that his bat contains an 'AI chip'. Sooryavanshi humorously stated his explosive hitting ability is a natural 'gift from God,' a response that has since gone viral on social media.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, gave an epic reply to the Pakistani cricket expert Dr Nauman Niaz’s claim of having an ‘AI chip’ in his bat, given his explosive batting performances in the ongoing IPL season.

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Dr. Niaz, who is a Pakistani cricket analyst known for his controversial and outspoken remarks, made a bizarre claim on a podcast that Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s bat should be sent to a lab for testing, suggesting it might contain an ‘AI chip’ due to his unreal hitting power and explosive batting performances in the ongoing IPL season.

Though he praised the young batter’s talent, Dr. Nauman Niaz jokingly implied that his strokeplay looked ‘beyond human levels,’ sparking widespread reactions online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with many users calling the claim bizarre and over-the-top.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and explosive hitting have already made him one of the standout young performers of the ongoing IPL season. His aggressive batting at the top of the order has consistently provided Rajasthan Royals with quick starts and strong momentum in the powerplay.

Also Read: "It's pure cinema": Pujara hails 15-year-old RR prodigy Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi’s Reply to AI Chip Claim Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a quickfire knock of 43 off 16 balls, including 5 sixes and 6 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 268.75 in RR’s successful 223-run chase against the PBKS. Following the Rajasthan Royals’ six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings, Sooryavanshi was asked whether his bat has an AI Chip.

In a video posted by RR on its X handle, Sooryavanshi hilariously stated that there is no AI chip in his bat and jokingly added that his ability to hit big shots is a natural gift from above.

“God has given it to me. God said that I am giving you something in my bat. I am using it,” the 15-year-old said.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s quickfire 43-run knock helped him reach the 400-run mark, making him the first player to achieve this feat in the ongoing IPL season, and also reclaimed his Orange Cap. Sooryavanshi is the first teenager to complete 400 runs in a single IPL season, highlighting his sensational form and consistency.

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma previously held the record for most runs by a teenage player, amassing 397 runs in IPL 2022.

‘Loved the Way 15-year-old is Trolling Pakistanis’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hilarious reply to Pakistan cricket analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz’s claim of an AI Chip in his bat has sparked a massive reaction on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his witty and fearless response that quickly went viral.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with humour and admiration, calling Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s reply a ‘mature yet cheeky reply,’ while praising his confidence and enjoying the light-hearted way he shut down the bizarre AI chip claim.

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In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has aggregated 400 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 238.09 in nine matches. Out of his total runs so far this season, he has scored 358 runs through 37 sixes and 34 fours, meaning around 89.5% of his runs have come from boundaries.

In his IPL career, Vaibhav has amassed 652 runs, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 224.82 in 16 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is RR Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Getting the Recognition He Deserves Despite Consistency?