During a high-stakes IPL 2026 match, CSK's Sanju Samson and SRH's Heinrich Klaasen had a heated on-field altercation following a stumping. However, the two players later buried the hatchet on social media, sharing posts that highlighted their mutual respect and sportsmanship off the field.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sanju Samson and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen have moved past the heated exchange that unfolded during Monday night's high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at the Chepauk Stadium, or MA Chidambaram Stadium, on May 18.

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Samson and Klaasen came face-to-face in a high-intensity verbal altercation during SRH’s 181-run chase. The incident unfolded in the 15th over when the CSK glovesman stumped out the South African batter off a sharp googly from Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad. After the third umpire confirmed Klaasen’s leg was not grounded when Samson whipped the bails off, the CSK keeper gave a death stare to the SRH batter.

The intense reaction from Sanju Samson provoked Heinrich Klaasen, who furiously confronted the CSK wicketkeeper-batter, and the two had a heated exchange before CSK’s Shivam Dube and the on-field umpires stepped in to calm things down.

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Though the CSK lost the match, putting them on the brink of elimination, the heated exchange between Samson and Klaasen became the major talking point of the evening, sparking intense debate among fans and pundits online. Many were shocked to see usually calm and composed Samson exhibit such raw, fiery aggression on the field.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Frustrated Rishabh Pant Drops 'F-Word' On Live TV After LSG’s 7-Wicket Loss to RR (WATCH)

Samson and Heinrich Bury Hatchet

A couple of days after the fiery exchange of words between Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen in a high-stakes CSK vs SRH Clash at Chepauk, the two premier wicketkeeper-batters have finally buried the hatchet with a strong message of mutual respect.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Samson shared a heartwarming picture of himself and Klaasen sharing a friendly moment off the field, accompanied by a classy caption that read:

“Things happen on the field, but lots of love and respect to this gem of a person off it."

Then Klaasen was quick to share the story on his Instagram handle, completely echoing the sentiment of CSK star and putting an end to any rumors of lingering bad blood.

“Much love and respect for you, bud. Always love watching you play. Keep doing your thing. We are all good. Looking forward to our next battle," SRH batter wrote back.

Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen’s mutual respect and admiration for each other after a fiery exchange of words during the Chepauk clash highlights that while the high-octane pressure of franchise cricket demands ultimate intensity on the pitch, camaraderie and sportsmanship remain paramount off it.

How Samson and Klaasen Performed in IPL 2026?

Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen have been top performers for their respective teams, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the ongoing IPL season. Samson is playing his first IPL season with CSK after being traded by his former Rajasthan Royals for INR 18 crore, making him one of the highest-profile and most expensive trade deals in tournament history.

Heinrich Klaasen is representing SRH for the fourth consecutive IPL season after being retained for INR 23 crore. Interestingly, Samson and Klaasen played together for the Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 season, when the South African star was brought in by the franchise as a replacement player for Steve Smith, who was serving a twelve-month ban following the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Samson is currently the standout batter for CSK in the IPL 2026, amassing 477 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 47.70 and a strike rate of 166.20 in 13 matches.

Klaasen, on the other hand, is a serious contender for the Orange Cap race, as he sits third on the chart with 555 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 155.89 in 13 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: LSG Coach Justin Langer Turns Ultimate Fanboy After RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Storm (WATCH)