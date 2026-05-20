The Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team defeated Australia 4-1 in the final match of the series in Bhopal. Despite the victory, Australia clinched the four-match series 3-1. The series was an exposure tour ahead of the U-18 Asia Cup.

India U-18 Women End Series with Dominant 4-1 Win

The Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat Australia U-18 Women's Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal on Wednesday. Australia took the lead early in the first quarter through Aurora Kovacevich (8'), putting the visitors ahead. India, however, responded quickly with captain Sweety Kujur (13') scoring the equaliser before the end of the opening quarter, as per a release. The hosts continued their momentum in the second quarter and took the lead when Diya (25') found the back of the net to give India a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime. India maintained control in the second half and extended their lead in the third quarter through Priyanka Minz (44'). Nausheen Naz (50') then added another goal in the final quarter to cap off a dominant win for the hosts. The victory marked a strong finish for the Indian team in a hard-fought series, preparing them well for the U-18 Asia Cup beginning later this month in Japan. However, Australia won the four-match series, which was part of an exposure tour, 3-1.

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Recap of the Third Match

Earlier, India Women also faced a defeat in the third match of the series. In the match, Australia took an early lead in the first quarter when Anneliese Cullen (5') scored. India responded well just before the end of the quarter, with Sandeepa Kumari (15') scoring a fine equaliser to make it 1-1. However, the visitors regained the lead early in the second quarter through a goal from Stella Bartholomeusz (17'). The Indian defence kept the Australian attackers from scoring further in the second half, but the hosts could not find a second goal to equalise. (ANI)