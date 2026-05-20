Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, played a match-winning knock of 93 against LSG in IPL 2026. Following his fifty, he made a unique 'A' celebration, which he later revealed was a heartwarming dedication to his mother, whose name starts with 'A'.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, reveals the reason behind his unique celebration following the team’s seven-wicket win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 20.

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The young batting sensation played a blistering knock of 93 off 38 balls, including 10 sixes and 7 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 244.74, helping The Royals chase down the 221-run target with five balls to spare and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Sooryavanshi brought up his fourth fifty of the season in just 23 balls, which is the slowest in his IPL career.

Out of 93 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 88 runs through boundaries, meaning approximately 94.6% of his runs came from fours and sixes, showcasing his explosive power-hitting and ability to dominate the LSG attack effortlessly.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘A’ Celebration Explained

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might’ve enthralled the Jaipur crowd with his fiery performance, but what caught the attention of the spectators and fans was his unique celebration after completing his fourth fifty of the ongoing IPL season.

After taking a single to complete his fifty, Sooryavanshi removed his gloves and made an 'A' sign with his fingers toward the dugout, a gesture that immediately sparked curiosity among fans and commentators alike. When asked by Murali Kartik in the post-match presentation, the young batter initially shrugged it off with a shy smile, saying it was nothing but just a spontaneous gesture with no particular meaning behind it.

However, the real but heartwarming truth was uncovered after the presentation when the RR manager Romi Bhinder asked the young batter to finally spill the beans in a candid backstage clip. Sooryavanshi revealed that the ‘A’ gesture was for his mother and didn’t want to reveal it in public initially because he didn't want to jinx it.

“Ye maine apni mummy ko dedicate kiya, unka naam 'A' se hai. Main chahta nahi tha ki sabko bataoon kyunki main isko continue karna chahta hoon, but actually unke liye tha.” Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by RR. (I dedicated this to my mom, her name starts with 'A'. I didn’t want to tell everyone because I want to keep doing it, but actually, it was for her.)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s mother's name is Aarti Sooryavanshi, and she has undoubtedly been his biggest pillar of support throughout his rapid rise in competitive cricket. The gesture towards his mother perfectly bridges the gap between a fierce, world-class boundary hitter on the field and a humble 15-year-old boy off it.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025. After his breakthrough debut season last year, the RR star has continued to evolve into a formidable force at the top of the order, showcasing a level of maturity and power that belies his age.

In the first five matches, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, 78, and 0, aggregating 200 runs at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 202.20. The 15-year-old was instrumental in the RR’s victories in the first four matches of their campaign, often giving the team blazing starts at the top of the order and setting the tone for the middle order to capitalise on.

In the next 8 matches, the young batter scored 46, 8, 103, 43, 4, 36, 46, and 93, aggregating 379 runs at an average of 47.37 and a strike rate of 224.26. Though his strike rate has remained unchanged, his tally has continued to impress, reinforcing his status as one of the most explosive and consistent young talents in IPL 2026.

With his blistering 93-run knock against the Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has regained top spot in the Orange Cap race, amassing 579 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 44.53 and a strike rate of 236.32 in 13 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi has scored 518 runs through 53 sixes and 50 fours, meaning approximately 89.4% of his runs have come through boundaries.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 50 Sixes in IPL, First Indian to Do It! Now Eyes Gayle's Record