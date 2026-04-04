Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, showcased his fearless approach by dominating pacer Jofra Archer in a net session. Following a record-breaking fifty in IPL 2026 and stellar U19 performances, a viral video of the encounter has fans hailing him as a 'generational talent'.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, took on the pacer Jofra Archer in the nets ahead of the team’s IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 4.

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Sooryavanshi had a sensational start to his second IPL season with the Royals, playing a blazing knock of 52 off 17 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 305.88, helping the side chase down a 128-run set by Chennai Super Kings with 71 balls to spare. The 15-year-old raced to fifty in just 15 balls, becoming the third-fastest player to achieve this milestone in IPL history.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carried on his momentum from the previous IPL season and his subsequent impressive showing at the U19 level, including Asia Cup 2025 and World Cup this year, where he emerged as one of India’s standout performers, further establishing himself as a rising star to watch out for.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Michael Vaughan Urges BCCI to Fast‑Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Explosive Knock vs CSK

150 Kmph vs Fearless Teen

As Rajasthan Royals prepare to take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Vaibhab Sooryavanshi showcased his fearless approach, taking down Jofra Archer’s express pace with confidence and authority in the nets.

Archer, who is often known for his blistering pace and ability to trouble the best batters in the world, was aggressively taken on by Sooryanshi in the nets. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the young batter was seen confidently taking on England's quick.

The batting prodigy smashed crisp shots, including a variety of shots, smashing sixes and fours all around the ground, showcasing his fearless intent against raw pace. Archer apparently failed to trouble the young batter, who looked completely at ease against the pace, dominating the contest with aggressive strokeplay throughout his nets session.

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Vaibhav Sooyavanshi’s natural style of batting is attacking and fearless, allowing him to take on even the fastest bowlers without hesitation. This can be evidenced from his performances in the last IPL season as well as in domestic cricket and U19 level, where he consistently impressed with his fearless strokeplay and ability to take on quality bowling attacks.

‘Man, His Batting Swing is Sublime’

The video of Vaibhav Sooryavaanshi taking down Jofra Archer with aggressive strokeplay in the nets quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts were left in awe of his fearless approach against the pacer like Archer, who is known as one of the most intimidating pacers in the world.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the youngster as a ‘generational talent’, praising his sublime bat swing, fearless approach, and incredible bat speed, with many calling him a future star ready for the international stage.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the standout performers for the RR in the IPL season, 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches.

Since then, Sooryavanshi has consistently performed well at the U19 level, especially in the Asia Cup last year and the World Cup this year.

The Bihar cricketer played a crucial role in Team India’s U19 World Cup triumph this year, while emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs, including a 175-run knock in the final against England and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches.

Also Read: RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Sends the Internet into Overdrive