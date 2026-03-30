Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an explosive 15-ball fifty to guide Rajasthan Royals to a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. His blistering knock of 52 off 17 balls left RR skipper Riyan Parag in complete awe, who praised the 15-year-old's fearless approach.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag expressed his amazement over teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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Sooryavanshi played a blazing knock of 52 off 17 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 305.88 to help the RR chase down the 128-run target and secure a comfortable eight-wicket win over the CSK. The 15-year-old raced to his first fifty of the IPL season in just 15 balls, becoming the joint-third fastest to achieve this feat in the history of the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting and fearless batting lit up the Guwahati stadium, leaving everyone amazed and glued to his every shot against CSK bowlers, who struggled to contain the teenager’s power and timing.

Also Read: RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Sends the Internet into Overdrive

‘How Is He Doing This?’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s absolute display of power, carnage, and precision at just 15 has become the talking point of the Rajasthan Royals’ dominant victory over the Chennai Super Kings. The RR skipper, Riyan Parag, himself admitted that he was amazed by his fearless approach.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Parag stated that he and Dhruv Jurel were watching Vaibhav’s batting in awe, adding that they couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

“I think me and Dhruv, when we were sitting there till the fourth over, we were just in awe. Like, what is happening? Like, how is he doing this? But then I'm really happy to have him in my team,” the RR captain said.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the biggest revelations in the last IPL season, as his record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans has put him in the constant spotlight throughout the RR’s campaign and thereafter.

Sooryavanshi was the fifth-highest run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches. The young batter was awarded Super Striker of the Season for having the highest strike rate, underlining his reputation as one of the most explosive and fearless hitters in the league.

Parag’s Advice to Vaibhav

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive performance, the RR skipper Riyan Parag backed him to play all 14 matches in the league stage, irrespective of how the game goes on. He emphasized that media attention and external pressure should not distract the youngster.

“What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games, and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you. What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you. You just go out there,” Parag said.

“He loves to bat. I've made sure I've told the coaches that he gets as much batting as he wants. And he goes and does some things like that,” he added.

Riyan Parag has been on the rise ever since his breakout debut IPL season last year, and has maintained his natural attacking style of batting at the U19 level, including the Asia Cup last year and World Cup this year.

He played a crucial role in Team India’s U19 World Cup triumph this year, while emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs, including a 175-run knock in the final against England and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals his heroes Brian Lara, Yuvraj