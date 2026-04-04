New Zealand beat South Africa by 66 runs in the final ODI to win the series 2-1. Maddy Green's career-best 141* and a record stand propelled NZ, while Rosemary Mair's maiden 5-for secured the win and top spot on the ICC Championship table.

New Zealand clinched a series win after defeating South Africa in the third and final ODI, which also gave it crucial ICC Women's Championship 2025-2029 points.

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After securing a 66-run victory in Wellington, the White Ferns now sit atop the ICC Women's Championship points table with 10 points from their six matches, whereas South Africa are in third place with six points to their name, according to the ICC website.

Green and Halliday's Record Stand Lifts New Zealand

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. And soon enough, Ayanda Hlubi and Tumi Sekhukhune had the Kiwis on the mat, with the hosts at 3/3 within a space of 19 balls. This included the wicket of skipper Melie Kerr, the protagonist of White Ferns' record win from the last ODI, who fell for a golden duck.

Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday then combined to rebuild the innings and boost New Zealand past 200 before the 40th over mark. Their 211-run stand is the highest fourth-wicket stand for New Zealand in Women's ODIs, overtaking the 172-run partnership between Amy Satterthwaite and Melie.

Halliday fell agonisingly short of her hundred, being dismissed two short by Nadine de Klerk. But Maddy Green continued going for her shots, eventually returning to the pavilion undismissed at 141 off 128 balls with 15 fours to her name. This was her highest-individual score in ODIs.

Mair's Maiden Five-For Seals Victory

The Proteas chase was right on mark with skipper Laura Wolvaardt (69) and Annerie Dercksen (47) giving them a fabulous start. But the fall of Wolvaardt to Kayley Knight and Dercksen to Rosemary Mair in the middle overs rattled the tourist innings.

The chase was never able to recover, even as Mair finished with a career-best haul of 5/50. This was also her maiden five-for in the format.

With this win, New Zealand took the ODI series 2-1. They had also secured a 4-1 T20I series win against the Proteas earlier last month. (ANI)