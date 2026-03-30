In the IPL 2026 clash, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals smashed an explosive 52 off 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings. His 15-ball fifty, the third-fastest in IPL history, led RR to an eight-wicket victory and earned him widespread praise as a future star of Indian cricket.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing performance was on display in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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The Royals kicked off their quest for the second IPL triumph with a dominant eight-wicket win over Super Kings. With a 128-run target, the hosts chased it down with 71 balls to spare or in 12.1 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the run chase with a blistering knock of 52 off 17 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 305.88.

Sooryavanshi’s opening partner, Yashavi Jaiswal, contributed with an unbeaten innings of 38 off 36 balls, while Dhruv Jurel (18) and skipper Riyan Parag (14*) made valuable contributions to seal a comfortable victory.

Also Read: Coach reveals how RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a six-hitting prodigy

Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk against CSK

As the Rajasthan Royals sealed a comfortable victory over the Chennai Super Kings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting became the major highlight of the match. The 15-year-old, who has been in the constant spotlight ever since his breakout debut IPL season last year, unleashed his absolute carnage on CSK’s bowling attack.

Despite a moderate 128-run target to chase, the young batting sensation stuck to his natural attacking style rather than playing according to the situation of the match. Vaibhav didn’t take much time to settle into his rhythm as he was in the top gear from the first ball, smashing boundaries at will and leaving CSK bowlers struggling to contain his ferocious hitting.

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While batting on 38 off 13 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed two consecutive sixes off Anshul Kamboj in the sixth over to complete his fifty in just 15 balls, making him the third-joint fastest batter to achieve this milestone in the history of the Indian Premier League.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to CSK bowlers as the young batter attacked from every angle, finding gaps and clearing the boundary rope with ease. However, the 15-year-old’s explosive batting display came to an end after he was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj.

Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and incredible timing left the fielding side scrambling, turning the match into a one-sided spectacle in Guwahati.

‘What A Find For The Future of Indian Cricket’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing performance, keeping up the hype and expectations from the last season, drew widespread praise and adulations from the fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), hailing his explosive batting at such a young age.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts showered praise on 15-year-old batting sensation, calling his innings ‘insane at 15', ‘sheer madness', and 'not normal for humans', while many hailed him as a prodigious talent and a bright future star for Indian cricket.

Others called him a prodigy, praising his fearless strokeplay and predicting a bright future for Indian cricket.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the standout performers for the RR in the IPL season, 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches. Since then, Sooryavanshi has consistently performed well at the U19 level, especially in the Asia Cup last year and the World Cup this year.

The Bihar cricketer played a crucial role in Team India’s U19 World Cup triumph this year, while emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs, including a 175-run knock in the final against England and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches.

Also Read: IPL: 15-year-old Suryavanshi's record fifty sinks CSK in Guwahati