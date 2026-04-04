PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakhs for a second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2026. Despite the penalty, Iyer scored a fifty to lead PBKS to a five-wicket victory over CSK, chasing down a target of 210 runs at Chepauk.

Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer landed in trouble again as he has been fined Rs 24 lakhs after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

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This marks PBKS's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate violations. As a result, Iyer faced a heavier penalty. According to an official IPL statement, "Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs."

The statement further added that the remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have also been penalised. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it said.

PBKS Secure Convincing Win Despite Penalty

Despite the penalty, Punjab Kings delivered an impressive performance on the field, securing a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a target of 210 runs, PBKS reached the total in just 18.4 overs, registering their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, a fine half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer and quickfire knocks from Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya helped PBKS chase down 210 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), winning by five wickets at the Chepauk on Friday. CSK have slipped to their second loss in the tournament, while PBKS have gained their second successive win.

CSK was put to bat first, scoring 209/5, with knocks from Ayush Mhatre (73 in 43 balls, with six fours and five sixes), Shivam Dube (45* in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sarfaraz Khan (32 in 12 balls, with six fours and a six) standing out.

In the run-chase, a 61-run stand between Priyansh Arya (39 in 11 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (43 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six), a fiery 22-ball 36 from Cooper Connolly with six fours and a fifty from skipper Iyer (50 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took PBKS to the target in 18.4 overs. (ANI)