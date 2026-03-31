Following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 17-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Michael Vaughan urged the BCCI to fast-track the teen into India’s setup. He suggested including him in the England tour to gain exposure, sparking debate over his early debut prospects.

Former England captain turned cricket expert Michael Vaughan urged the BCCI to fast-track the Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian team for the upcoming England tour, following his explosive performance in the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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Sooryavanshi lit up the Barsapara Cricket Stadium with a blistering knock of 52 off 17 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 305.88 to help the RR chase down the 128-run target and secure a comfortable eight-wicket win over the CSK. The 15-year-old raced to a half-century in just 17 balls, registering the joint-third fastest fifty in IPL history.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lived up to the hype and expectation, leaving fans and experts stunned with his fearless strokeplay. The young batter showed composure and confidence beyond his years, taking apart the CSK bowling attack with ease and making a strong case for higher honours.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Skipper Riyan Parag Left Amazed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive Batting vs CSK

‘When Will He Make His India Debut?’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive performance against the CSK sparked debate over his potential elevation to the national side. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughaan suggests Sooryavanshi should be on the flight to England to gain experience and adapt to the team environment.

“When will he make his Indian debut? And I'm just looking, and I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves. It's only the first innings of the IPL, but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. And if I was Indian cricket, I would get him on that tour,” a former England captain said.

“Not necessarily, he's going to get into players that are in the team at the moment, but the one thing that he's going to need is he's going to need to be brought into the Indian team and the kind of surroundings of what Indian cricket is. Just bring him in, and if he plays one or two games, fantastic, but get him on a tour. Is he allowed to go on tours as a 15-year-old?” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has recently turned 15, making him eligible to make an India senior team debut, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) mandates a minimum age of 15 for international cricket, with younger players allowed only under exceptional approval.

‘He’s Good Enough To Play’

Further speaking on fast-tracking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian team, the former England captain believes that the young batter should be introduced gradually to India’s setup for experience, even if not immediately playing regularly.

“I'd be giving him a little bit of experience with that Indian team. Not necessarily, as I said, jumping straight into the side, but just having him around. He's good enough to play. I do not doubt that,” Michael Vaughan said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already donned the Indian jersey at the U19 level and featured in the U19 Asia Cup last year and the World Cup this year. He also featured for India A in the Emerging Stars Asia Cup last year.

Vaibhav played a crucial role in Team India’s U19 World Cup triumph this year, while emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs, including a 175-run knock in the final against England and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches.

Also Read: Inside Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bihar Home; Discover His Lifestyle And Humble Beginnings