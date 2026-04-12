Virat Kohli was notably absent from the field during the second innings of the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match. Commentators confirmed that the star batter sustained an ankle injury while batting, leading to Jacob Bethell substituting for him as a precautionary measure. Despite his absence, RCB went on to secure an 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was absent from the second innings of the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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Virat Kohli was struggling with the bat as he scored 50 off 38 balls, including 5 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 131.38. However, his moderate outing in terms of strike rate and middle-overs tempo helped the RCB post a solid total of 240/4 in 20 overs, setting a 241-run target for the MI to chase.

Brilliant half-centuries by Phil Salt (78) and skipper Rajat Patidar (53), and an unbeaten quickfire cameo innings of 34 off 16 balls from Tim David in the death overs, powered RCB to a commanding total on the board, putting MI under pressure early in the run chase.

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Why Kohli Didn’t Take the Field in RCB’s Total Defence?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, led by Rajat Patidar, gathered for a huddle before walking onto the field to defend their total, Virat Kohli was absent from the field. The veteran Indian batter instead stayed back in the dressing room after changing his kit.

When Kohli was struggling to get going with the bat, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating for the match between MI and RCB, reportedly stated that the veteran Indian batter was unwell since the last match against the Rajasthan Royals, and thus, he was unable to play well.

After the RCB players took the field for the second innings, the commentators, Shastri and Simon Doull, confirmed on the air that Virat Kohli was out of the field due to an ankle injury, and Jacob Bethell came in as a substitute fielder. The RCB management didn’t opt to impact substitute Kohli as Tim David made way for Rashik Dar.

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For the first time since the Impact Substitute was introduced in IPL, Virat Kohli did not take the field for fielding in the second innings due to an ankle injury concern, with RCB managing his workload as a precaution after his batting effort.

In the ongoing IPL season, Virat Kohli has aggregated 179 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 59.66 and a strike rate of 162.72 in four matches.

RCB Pulled Off 18-Run Win over MI

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured its third win of the IPL 2026 with a thrilling 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After posting a 240/4 in 20 overs, the defending champions successfully defended it by restricting 222/5 despite Sherfane Rutherford’s fighting knock of 71 off 31 balls, including 9 sixes and a four, at an impressive strike rate of 229.03. His knock took MI till the end, but the target proved too steep as RCB’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.

Suyash Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 2/47 at an economy rate of 11.80 in his spell of four overs. Rasikh Dar (1/23), Krunal Pandya (1/26), and Jacob Duffy (1/58), took key wickets at regular intervals, ensuring MI fell short despite a late charge.

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With the third win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to third spot with three wins and a loss, while accumulating six points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +1.148.

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