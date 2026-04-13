Hockey Jharkhand secured their third consecutive title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, beating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. Sandeepa Kumari was the team's top scorer with five goals during the campaign.

Hockey Jharkhand secured their third consecutive title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2026, defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Final. Sandeepa Kumari emerged as one of the top performers for Jharkhand, finishing as the side's top scorer with five goals throughout the campaign, according to a press release.

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Star Player's Inspiration

Kumari was inspired to take up the sport in 2021 by her sister, and Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Sangita Kumari. Speaking on the advice from her sister, Sandeepa said, "Before the match, she told me to play with my heart, stay focused throughout, and trust my abilities. She always reminds me to back my skills, stay confident in pressure situations and look to make an impact by scoring goals for the team."

A Platform for Young Talent

Highlighting the importance of the tournament, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, Sandeepa added, "The competition is a very important platform for young players like us. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our talent and grow in the sport. I would like to thank the Anandana Foundation for its continued support of women's hockey, which motivates players like us to perform and aim higher."

Road to Victory

Reflecting on the team's preparation and determination, Sandeepa said, "We trained continuously for 15 days leading up to the tournament. Our mindset was clear that we wanted to become champions again, and we gave it everything we had."

Focus on Personal Performance

On her own performance, she added, "I have been working very hard on my scoring and converting chances. It's something I have focused on with my coach, and in the matches I was able to execute what I've been practising."

The Final Match Mentality

Speaking about the Final, she said, "We played with great intensity. Even after conceding, we didn't lose belief and kept pushing until the end to get the win." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)