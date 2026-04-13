Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs, setting their highest Wankhede total. Phil Salt (78) was Player of the Match, and captain Rajat Patidar (53) hit the fastest fifty for a captain in the tournament's history.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, registering their highest-ever total at the venue. Phil Salt starred with 78 off 36 to win the Player of the Match award, while skipper Rajat Patidar smashed 53 off 20. With the ball, Krunal Pandya (1/26) and Suyash Sharma (2/47) played key roles in restricting MI, as per a press release from RCB.

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Captain Patidar on Batting Dominance

Reflecting on the team's batting form, captain Rajat Patidar said, "Looking at the moment, it feels like we are scoring 200-plus in every match. It gives me a lot of confidence, and as a captain, I feel like I have a lot of talent in the team."

Captain Rajat Patidar scored a 17-ball 50, which is the fastest fifty for a captain in the tournament's history. Speaking about his batting approach, he added, "I don't really think too much about how I want to play. I try to react to the ball and stay clear about what I want to do, which shot I want to hit, and which bowler I want to target. Even in the dugout, I try to read where the scoring opportunities are."

Krunal Pandya Praises Batting Unit

RCB's key performer on the night with the ball, Krunal Pandya, praised the platform set up by the batting unit, "Every game you have to earn that win. The way everyone is batting, Virat, Salty, Tim, everyone has contributed. I'm especially happy for Salty, the way he counter-attacked in the power play. That set us up really well,"

Highlighting Captain Patidar's impact at the top of the order, Krunal added, "The way Rajat has batted in all four innings, the consistency and clarity, it's been unbelievable. The captain is leading from the front, and I hope he continues." Crediting the support staff for the team's batting momentum, he said, "A lot of credit goes to DK, the mastermind as well. He has worked really hard with individuals to get the best out of them. He will be the happiest seeing the way we are batting"

Skipper Assesses Bowling Performance

Assessing the effort from the bowling unit, Patidar said, "Even with 200 on the board, there is always pressure with dew and conditions. I thought Bhuvi bhai and Jacob started very well and executed the plan."

Rasik's Spell a Turning Point

The skipper identified Rasik's spell of 1/23 as a turning point of the game: "The turning point for me was Rasik. The way he planned, the slower balls, the yorkers, it gave me confidence. After his first over, I felt he could change the game."

Praise for 'Courageous' Krunal Pandya

Patidar praised Krunal Pandya as an exceptionally brave and skilful bowler, highlighting his ability to keep batters guessing with his variations. He added that Krunal's confidence and fearless approach are what set him apart. "KP is the most courageous bowler I have ever seen. He has so many skills. He keeps the batsman in doubt about the next ball. This is his strength. He bowls with a lot of confidence. He is not afraid to do anything," Patidar said. (ANI)