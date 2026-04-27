Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta lauded captain Shreyas Iyer as an "inspiring & strategic leader". This praise comes as the team remains unbeaten in their first six IPL matches, enjoying their best-ever start to the tournament.

Actor Preity Zinta has showered praise on Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer as the team continues its dream run in the ongoing IPL season. With Punjab Kings unbeaten in their first six matches and enjoying their best-ever start in tournament history, Shreyas has once again impressed fans with his captaincy and batting.

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Preity Zinta calls Shreyas an 'inspiring and strategic leader'

Preity, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, held an interactive session on X on Monday, where fans asked her several questions about the team and its players. One fan asked about her experience of working with Shreyas Iyer, and the actress had only good words for the skipper.

Calling him an "inspiring" and calm leader, she wrote, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids, that's why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him (red heart emoticon)."

Punjab Kings create history with record chase

Shreyas has been in top form this season and has played a major role in Punjab's unbeaten run so far.

On April 25, Punjab Kings registered their sixth straight win after chasing down a massive 265-run target against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The team completed the chase with seven balls to spare, creating the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history.

With that win, Punjab Kings moved to 13 points with six wins and one no result. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are in sixth place with three wins and four defeats.

Punjab also went past their own previous record of chasing 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season.

The team will next face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 as they continue their push for a maiden IPL title.