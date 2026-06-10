Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Indian athletes for their exceptional performance at the First World Yogasana Championship, where India secured 114 medals, including 102 gold.

Gehlot Congratulates Rajasthan Athletes

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday congratulated athletes from the state, including personnel from the Rajasthan Police, for their medal-winning performances at the First World Yogasana Championship (WYC) held in Ahmedabad.

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In a post on X, Gehlot extended his greetings to gold medal winners Ritik Bishnoi, Arjun Parihar, Aryanshi Swami, Constable Devanshi Sharma of Rajasthan Police, Arjun Parmar and Gayatri, along with silver medalist Suman Yadav for their achievements in the international competition. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Ritik Bishnoi, Arjun Parihar, Aryanshi Swami, Constable Devanshi Sharma of Rajasthan Police, Arjun Parmar and Gayatri, who won gold medals, and silver medalist Suman Yadav, for their outstanding performance in the First World Asana Championship held in Ahmedabad," Gehlot wrote on X.

He further wished the athletes a bright future and expressed hope that they would continue to bring laurels to Rajasthan and the country through their dedication and hard work. "I wish for a bright future for all of you. May you continue to bring glory to Rajasthan and the country with your talent and hard work in the same way," the Congress leader added.

Dhami Hails India's Dominant Performance

On June 9, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lauded India's outstanding performance at the WYC 2026, calling the achievement a matter of national pride. Hosts India signed off the inaugural World Yogasana Championships campaign with 114 medals that included a century of gold (102) to underline their domination in the event.

In a post on X, Dhami highlighted India's total medal haul of 114 medals, which included 102 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze, describing it as a reflection of the discipline and dedication of the country's youth. "The Indian players' historic feat of winning a total of 114 medals, including 102 gold, 9 silver, and 3 bronze, at the World Yoga Asana Championship 2026 is a matter of pride for every citizen of the country. This unprecedented achievement symbolizes the dedication and discipline of our youth, as well as the global acceptance of India's ancient yoga tradition," CM Dhami wrote on X.

He further said that the performance underlined India's cultural strength and global leadership in yoga, which originated in the country. "This glorious performance by India, the birthplace of yoga, as the world guru further strengthens our cultural prowess and global leadership. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the players, coaches, and organisers who delivered an outstanding performance at the World Yoga Asana Championship. We are confident that these yoga warriors of India will continue to enhance the nation's pride in the times to come," CM Dhami added.

In all, a total of 522 athletes from 79 countries participated in the Championships, with 31 of them winning at least one medal each. Ten of those managed to win at least one gold medal. (ANI)