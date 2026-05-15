After a dominant start to IPL 2026 with seven unbeaten matches, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have suffered a fifth consecutive defeat, including a loss to the Mumbai Indians. Their mid-season collapse has put playoff hopes in jeopardy, leaving qualification dependent on final matches and other teams’ results.

The Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, suffered their fifth successive defeat of the IPL 2026 following a six-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14.

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After posting a solid total of 200/8 in 20 overs, despite a middle-order collapse, the PBKS failed to defend it as MI chased down the 201-run target with a ball to spare in the final over. Tilak Varma led the batting with a knock of 75 off 33 balls and formed a crucial, unbeaten 56-run stand for the fifth wicket with Will Jacks, who scored 25 off 10 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai led the hosts’ bowling attack with a spell of 2/36 at an economy rate of 9 in four overs. Marco Jansen (1/55) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32) picked a wicket each, but their efforts proved insufficient as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling unit succumbed to the late-inning onslaught by Tilak Varma and Will Jacks.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Tough pill to swallow, says Iyer on PBKS loss to MI

PBKS Endure a Drastic Slump After Heroic Start

Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who led the Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in the last IPL season, the team appeared to be the favourites early on this year by remaining unbeaten for seven consecutive matches, including six wins on the trot and one no result, and immediately grabbed the top spot on the points.

With their heroic start to their campaign, it looked like the Punjab Kings could comfortably cruise into the playoffs and perhaps even secure a top-two finish, just like they finished the league at the top of the points table in the last IPL season. However, the script has not only changed dramatically but also seen the team struggle to maintain the consistency that made them early favourites.

In the next five matches, the two-time finalists surprisingly failed to win a single game, leaving the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in jeopardy. The Punjab Kings’ last victory was against the Delhi Capitals on April 25, and since then, they have remained stagnant on 13 points, watching helplessly as the chasing pack closes the gap.

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Due to a five-match losing streak, the Punjab Kings’ net run rate (NRR) has also been impacted, as it dropped from +1.333 to +0.355, a significant drop of 0.978 points. This decline highlights how punishing the last few weeks have been for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, as they fight to secure a playoff spot after being in such a commanding position earlier in the season.

The PBKS’ mid-season collapse after gaining momentum early in their campaign has entirely flipped the script of the IPL 2026 points table.

How Can PBKS Still Qualify for the Playoffs?

Punjab Kings are currently in the fourth spot on the points table with six wins, five losses, and one no result after 12 matches, with an NRR of +0.355. They are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two matches of the league stage to have realistic chances of playoff qualification.

Scenario 1: In case Punjab Kings win the remaining two matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Lucknow Super Giants, they would finish on 17 points, which would almost certainly guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

Scenario 2: If Punjab Kings win one and lose another match, they would finish on 15 points, marking their qualification highly dependent on NNR and the results of other teams, especially Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who currently have three games in hand and sit just one point behind them at 12 points each. CSK and RR need to lose at least two of their remaining three fixtures for Punjab to stay ahead of them in the standings.

Scenario 3: If PBKS lose the remaining two league matches, they would remain stranded at 13 points, which would lead to their official elimination from the tournament. Since teams like CSK and RR need one victory from the remaining three matches to surpass Punjab’s current tally, PBKS would be mathematically out of the playoff race.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah enjoys captaincy debut as MI beat PBKS by 6 wickets

PBKS Themselves to Blame for Mid-Season Collapse

If we look at the overall situation of the Punjab Kings, the Shreyas Iyer-led side faces a real test of character after squandering one of the most dominant starts in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The two-time finalists themselves are left in a position to rue a recurring inability to close out games, as their ‘unbeatable’ early-season aura has been replaced by a familiar struggle with death bowling and late-inning composure. It’s been almost a month since the PBKS won a match in the ongoing IPL season, and this slump apparently exposed their vulnerability under pressure.

To find themselves in a ‘must-win’ predicament after being unbeaten for seven games is a scenario few could have predicted in April. With their playoff hopes now hanging by a thread, the Punjab camp must address several self-inflicted wounds that have derailed their 2026 campaign.