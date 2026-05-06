Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma’s gesture towards an injured Wankhede groundstaff member during nets went viral. After his shot accidentally hit the staffer, Rohit immediately rushed to check on him. The moment was captured as he later returned strongly from a hamstring injury with a match-winning knock vs LSG.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming gesture towards the injured Wankhede groundstaff member has gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, May 6.

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Ahead of the MI’s IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit Sharma’s shot during the nets session accidentally hit the knee of the groundstaff member, who was attending to his duties near the ground, and immediately received Rohit’s attention and support.

Though the veteran himself was recovering from a hamstring injury, he immediately stopped the session and rushed to check on the injured groundsman, drawing praise for his humility and quick response.

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Rohit’s heartwarming gesture goes viral

The ground staff had already narrated how Rohit Sharma immediately walked up to him and personally ensured he was taken for medical attention. Now, the Mumbai Indians posted a video on their official X handle, wherein the entire incident was captured.

In a video, Rohit Sharma was seen asking the groundstaff member to remove the net and play a lofted shot, which accidentally struck the knee of the Wankhede groundstaff. The concerned Rohit walked up to the groundsman, who was already surrounded by other groundstaff members and MI support staff, who placed an ice pack on his injured knee

Then, Rohit was seen asking other groundstaff members to take the injured groundsman and make him sit on the chair and put his leg on the ice box and was given immediate first aid, including spray and basic medical assistance, before being moved for further treatment. The veteran batter then shook hands with the injured Wankhede groundstaff.

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Rohit Sharma’s interaction with the injured Wankhede groundstaff member was also captured in the video before he ensured the staff member was taken for further medical attention.

Since the groundstaff member was on his duty during Rohit Sharma’s nets session, he was accidentally struck on the knee by a lofted shot when he was working near the practice nets that Rohit had asked to be removed.

Rohit Sharma Bounced Back Strongly

Rohit Sharma was on the sidelines for three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Due to injury, the veteran MI batter missed five consecutive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, Rohit Sharma made his return to action in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants and unleashed his firepower, playing a match-winning knock of 84 off 44 balls, including 7 sixes and 6 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 190.91 in the MI’s crucial six-wicket win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rohit also formed a 143-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton, who played a fiery innings of 83 off 32 balls, including 8 sixes and 6 fours, at a strike rate of 259.38, laying a foundation for MI’s comfortable chase of the 229-run target set by LSG.

The former MI captain is expected to play the remainder of the four league matches as the five–time IPL champions are fighting for a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The Mumbai Indians are currently at the ninth spot with three wins in 10 outings and will need a strong finish in the remaining league matches to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

In IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 221 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01 in five matches.

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