At a Mumbai Indians fan event, Tilak Varma shared a funny incident about Rohit Sharma forgetting his phone while traveling. The veteran cricketer’s casual response and humor made the moment go viral among supporters.

Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians skipper, has once again shown why he remains a fan favorite beyond his batting exploits. At a recent fan event, teammate Tilak Varma shared a hilarious anecdote about Rohit Sharma’s absent-mindedness, leaving the audience and fellow players in splits.

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Varma recalled how the former MI captain once forgot his phone at home while traveling to Jamnagar. He explained that he kept trying to reach Rohit, but the calls went unanswered. When they finally met, Rohit casually admitted he had left his phone behind.

The revelation drew laughter from the crowd, highlighting the veteran’s easygoing nature. Rohit Sharma himself responded by acknowledging his forgetfulness, saying everyone forgets things, but he always remembers what truly matters.

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Fans Relish Rohit’s Humor

The incident quickly became the highlight of the event, with fans enjoying the lighthearted side of the cricketer. Rohit’s ability to laugh at himself and embrace imperfections resonated strongly with supporters, who see him as both relatable and approachable. His casual demeanor and humorous acceptance of the situation reinforced his reputation as one of the most charismatic figures in Indian cricket.

Return to Action

Rohit Sharma’s off-field humor comes at a time when he has returned to competitive action after recovering from a hamstring injury. Having missed five games, he made a strong comeback against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. In five matches this season, he has already scored 221 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01.

His performances underline his importance to Mumbai Indians, providing stability at the top of the order while also inspiring younger teammates. The balance between his batting consistency and his approachable personality continues to make him one of the most admired cricketers in the league.