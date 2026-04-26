In the IPL 2026 clash, KKR's Rinku Singh delivered a masterclass performance against LSG, scoring an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls. After KKR suffered a top-order collapse to 31/4, Singh's lone rescue act, which included an explosive finish with four sixes in the final over, single-handedly lifted his team to a competitive total of 155/7.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh delivered a masterclass performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26.

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After being put into bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, KKR posted a respectable total of 155/7 despite a collapse in their batting line-up. Rinku Singh led the batting with an unbeaten knock of 83 off 51 balls, including 7 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 162.75. Cameron Green was the second-best performer for KKR, scoring 34 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 161.90

For LSG, Mohsin Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 5/23 at an economy rate of 5.80 in his spell of four overs. George Linde picked a wicket while conceding 18 runs at an economy rate of 9 in his quota of four overs.

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Rinku Singh’s Lone Rescue Act Steals Spotlight

Rinku Singh not just delivered a fighting knock but also completely rescued KKR from a top-order collapse with a lone masterclass. Walking in to bat after KKR were at 31/4, Rinku joined Cameron Green at the crease and the pair shared a brief 42-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 73/5.

Thereafter, Ankul Roy was dismissed for a duck at 73/6, leaving KKR further in a reeling position. Rinku and Ramandeep Singh were hoping to build a good partnership without any more fall of wickets before the latter’s dismissal at 93/7. The situation was such that Rinku Singh was left with the entire responsibility of the innings, and he took it up as a lone finisher.

In the first 40 balls, the southpaw scored just 43 runs at a strike rate of 107.50, which was later seen as a steady foundation before his explosive finish turned the innings around. Rinku Singh completed his fifty in 42 balls before accelerating sharply in the final overs.

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Rinku Singh’s acceleration began in the penultimate over when he smashed two fours and a six off Mohammad Shami. In the final over, the southpaw launched a brutal assault on Digvesh Rathi, smashing him for four sixes on the trot, which saw his score go from 59 off 45 balls to 83 off 50 balls, with his strike rate increasing from 131.1 to a blistering 166.00 after the final over fireworks.

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From 43 off 40 balls to 83 off 51 balls, Rinku Singh smashed 40 off just 11 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 363.64, completely transforming the innings of KKR and steering them to a competitive total, which at one stage looked completely lost before his late carnage revived KKR’s innings and shifted momentum back in their favour.

‘Rinku Singh is a Very Clutch Player’

Rinku Singh’s fighting knock after KKR’s top order collapse earned massive praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his calm under pressure, late acceleration, and ability to single-handedly rescue the innings when others failed to contribute.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Rinku's innings as a ‘pure rescue act’ and “one-man show,” praising how he single-handedly lifted KKR from a collapse, finished the innings under pressure, while others called his performance one of the ‘most clutch knocks’ of IPL 2026 when no other batter stood up.

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In the IPL 2026, Rinku Singh has aggregated 215 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 141.44 in 8 matches. Singh struggled with consistency in the early stages of the season, registering scores of 33, 35, 4, 6, and 1 before scoring two consecutive fifties, showing a strong turnaround in form.

In his IPL career, Rinku has aggregated 1314 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 144.55 in 67 matches.

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