Gaganjeet Bhullar had a disappointing finish, ending tied-26th at the International Series, Singapore. Pukhraj Singh Gill also tied for 26th, emerging as the top Indian. Korea's Jeongwoo Ham claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the event.

Indian Golfers' Performance The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, also a 11-time Asian Tour winner, had an early birdie on the second, but in the next seven holes, he dropped four shots. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 17th and the 18th, but also double bogeyed the 15th in his 73.The Top Indian on the final day was yet another IGPL star, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against one bogey to join Bhullar in the T-26th spot.The only other Indian player to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar (76), also from the IGPL, was 70th. Jeongwoo Ham Secures Wire-to-Wire Win Korea's Jeongwoo Ham kept the lead for the fourth straight day with a card of 3-under 68 and completed a wire-to-wire win. He was chased hard by Australian Cameron John (66) on a tense final day.Ham closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under and beat John by two shots. John shot a 66 while Spain's Josele Ballester (66), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) from Japan shared third, a distant seven behind the winner.The result also secured Ham and John places in this summer's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, as the tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series. Weather Disrupts Final Day The weather also had a big part to play today, when, after three days of oppressive heat and humidity, the skies darkened and at 11.47 am, play was stopped for just over three and a half hours due to lightning.Ham becomes the second Korean to win the event. Younghan Song was the first in 2016 when he beat then world number one Jordan Spieth from the United States by one, also on The Serapong.It is the Korean's first win on the Asian Tour, where he has only played 24 times since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil. Asian Tour Moves to Korea The Asian Tour moves swiftly on to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open next week, for one of Korea's most prestigious events. The tournament, which is celebrating its 45th edition, will be played at Namseoul Country Club, south of Seoul. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Gaganjeet Bhullar had a disappointing finish at the International Series, Singapore, as he finished the week with a 2-over 73 and ended tied-26th after having been in a position to contend earlier in the week at the Sentosa Golf Club, according to a release.The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, also a 11-time Asian Tour winner, had an early birdie on the second, but in the next seven holes, he dropped four shots. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 17th and the 18th, but also double bogeyed the 15th in his 73.The Top Indian on the final day was yet another IGPL star, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against one bogey to join Bhullar in the T-26th spot.The only other Indian player to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar (76), also from the IGPL, was 70th.Korea's Jeongwoo Ham kept the lead for the fourth straight day with a card of 3-under 68 and completed a wire-to-wire win. He was chased hard by Australian Cameron John (66) on a tense final day.Ham closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under and beat John by two shots. John shot a 66 while Spain's Josele Ballester (66), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) from Japan shared third, a distant seven behind the winner.The result also secured Ham and John places in this summer's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, as the tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series.The weather also had a big part to play today, when, after three days of oppressive heat and humidity, the skies darkened and at 11.47 am, play was stopped for just over three and a half hours due to lightning.Ham becomes the second Korean to win the event. Younghan Song was the first in 2016 when he beat then world number one Jordan Spieth from the United States by one, also on The Serapong.It is the Korean's first win on the Asian Tour, where he has only played 24 times since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil.The Asian Tour moves swiftly on to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open next week, for one of Korea's most prestigious events. The tournament, which is celebrating its 45th edition, will be played at Namseoul Country Club, south of Seoul. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source