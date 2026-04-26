Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a frightening head and neck injury during an IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings after a heavy fall while attempting a catch. He was rushed to the hospital for scans, but later reassured fans via Instagram that he is ‘all good’, easing major concern among cricket followers.

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi broke his silence after an injury scare during the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 25.

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Lungi Ngidi suffered an injury to his head and neck while attempting a catch of the PBKS opener Priyansh Arya before landing awkwardly and hitting the ground hard. The injury was so serious that the ambulance had to be brought onto the field to rush him to the hospital for further evaluation.

The incident left the players and spectators at the stadium visibly shaken, with a brief pause in play as medical teams attended to him. However, the South African pacer was discharged from the Max Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment, after being declared stable by the medical team following initial scans and observation.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off in Ambulance After Head Blow Sparks Scare In DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash (WATCH)

Lungi Ngidi Provides Health Update

Lungi Ngidi’s health was a serious concern, especially for those who witnessed the frightening nature of his fall on the field during the match. Understanding the concern, the South African provided a small update on his health, which has reassured his fans and well-wishers, putting to rest concerns over his recovery.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ngidi expressed his gratitude for the wishes, adding that he is doing ‘good’ after the fall, assuring everyone that there is nothing serious to worry about.

“Thank you for the messages, all good,” Ngidi wrote on Instagram story.

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The Delhi Police created a green corridor, which allowed the ambulance to reach the hospital quickly, ensuring Ngidi received timely medical attention. The South African pacer left the hospital in the Delhi Capitals’ car after receiving treatment and being declared fit to leave by the medical staff.

Lungi Ngidi is expected to continue with the Delhi Capitals squad after being cleared by the medical team.

Fans Sigh in Relief After Ngidi’s Positive Update

The Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi’s ‘all good’ update brought relief to fans, who had been worried after the scary on-field incident, which had left him stretchered off for medical attention during the match.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed huge relief over Ngidi’s recovery, with many saying they were ‘glad he is fine’ after the scary fall, while others wished him a speedy recovery and hoped to see him back in action soon, calling it a ‘relief for cricket fans’ and praying for his comeback.

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Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to feature in the Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, as the team is expected to rest him as a precaution following the injury scare.

Ngidi is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the Capitals in IPL 2026, scalping seven wickets at an average of 29.42 and an economy rate of 8.70 in six matches.

Also Read: 5 Biggest Takeaways From Punjab Kings Record Chase Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Thriller