In the IPL 2026 clash against GT, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls, anchoring the innings after a top-order collapse. His knock, which started slow before accelerating, drew mixed reactions from fans, who debated whether it was a captain's rescue or a slow innings, especially as CSK lost the match.

Out-of-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad showed a glimpse of his return to the rhythm in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 26.

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After being put to bat first by GT captain Shubman Gill, CSK posted a respectable total of 158/7 in 20 overs, despite a slow start to the innings. Skipper Ruturaj led the batting with an unbeaten knock of 74 off 60 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 123.33. He contributed 46.54% of CSK’s total runs, playing the role of the anchor of the innings while others struggled to build momentum around him.

For GT, Kagiso Rabada led the bowling with figures of 3/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. Arshad Khan picked up two wickets while conceding 43 runs at an economy rate of 10.80 in four overs.

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Ruturaj Accelerates Innings After Slow Start

Chennai Super Kings’ batting came under heavy scrutiny as they collapsed to 37/4 in 8.2 overs, meaning the top order failed to fire. With the visitors struggling to build partnerships, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was left with the responsibility of anchoring the innings amid his form that was under the spotlight.

Ruturaj was himself struggling to get going as he scored 20 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 55.55 before shifting his gears. In the next 13 balls, he scored 31 runs at an impressive strike rate of 238.46, completing his fifty in 49 balls, before continuing to anchor the innings.

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The CSK captain formed a crucial 59-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (22 off 17 balls) before dismissal at 96/5. From 37/4 in 8.2 overs to 96/5 in 15.3 overs, CSK scored at a run rate of 8.04 in that phase, adding 59 runs in 44 balls through the Ruturaj-Dube partnership. After Dube’s dismissal, Gaikwad continued to anchor the innings.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a brief 26-run partnership with Kartik Sharma (15) for the sixth wicket and then a 21-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jamie Overton (18). In the combined 47 runs in partnerships with Kartik and Overton, Gaikwad scored 12 runs while rotating the strike and ensuring CSK avoided a complete collapse in the death overs.

From 20 off 36 balls to 74 off 60 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad added 54 runs off the next 24 deliveries, at a strike rate of 225, showing a strong acceleration after a slow start.

Fans Deliver Verdict on Ruturaj’s Innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s knock, which began with a slow accumulation under pressure before turning into a controlled acceleration in the middle and death overs, drew mixed reactions from fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mixed verdict on Gaikwad’s innings, with some criticising his slow middle-phase strike rate and urging CSK to have pushed past 180, while others praised his calm anchor role under pressure, calling it a “captain’s knock” that rescued the innings.

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Gaikwad endured struggles in the early stages of the IPL 2026, registering scores of 6, 28, 7, 15, 7, 19, and 22, aggregating 104 runs from 7 innings at an average of 14.85, before this 74-run knock offered a timely return to form and relief for CSK fans.

Meanwhile, CSK lost the match by 8 wickets to GT, registering their fifth defeat of the season. The hosts failed to defend a 158-run total as the visitors chased down the 159-run target with 20 balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan led the batting with a knock of 87 off 46 balls, while skipper Jos Buttler (39) and Shubman Gill (33) guided GT to a comfortable victory with a dominant chase at Chepauk.

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