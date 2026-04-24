Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill's slow innings of 32 off 24 balls in the IPL 2026 match against RCB has come under scrutiny. While his partner Sai Sudharsan scored a century, Gill's measured pace sparked a debate among fans about his T20 intent, with some defending his anchor role and others criticising his strike rate.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has come under scrutiny for his slow innings in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, April 24. After being put into bat first, GT posted a solid total of 205/3 in 20 overs.

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Sai Sudharsan led the visitors’ innings with a brilliant knock of 100 off 58 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 172.41, accounting for nearly 50% of GT’s total runs, dominating the powerplay as well as the middle overs. Shubman Gill (32), Jos Buttler (25), Washington Sundar (19*), and Jason Holder (23*) made steady contributions around Sudharsan’s century, helping GT build a strong total above 200.

For RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31), Suyash Sharma (1/36), and Josh Hazlewood (1/40) picked a wicket each, while the rest of the bowling line-up went wicketless as GT’s top order controlled the innings through key partnerships.

Also Read: IPL: Sai Sudharsan's majestic ton powers Gujarat Titans to 205 vs RCB

Gill’s Slow Innings Under Scrutiny

As Gujarat Titans set a 206-run target for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to chase, thanks to Sai Sudharsan’s century knock, Shubman Gill’s 24-ball 32 drew attention for its relatively measured pace, as the innings was largely driven by y Sudharsan’s dominant strike rate at the top.

In the powerplay, i.e., first six overs of the innings, Gill faced only seven deliveries and scored 8 runs, while Sudharsan dominated with a knock of 49 off 26 balls, as the GT skipper struggled for strike and remained largely at the non-striker’s end during Sudharsan’s aggressive start. After the powerplay, Shubman Gill continued to play as a second fiddle to the left-handed opener, who continued to anchor the innings.

Though he received the strike regularly compared to his limited opportunity in the powerplay, the GT captain struggled to get into his rhythm, as he scored 24 off 17 balls at a strike rate of I41.17 before being dismissed after a brief stay at the crease.

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In his 128-run stand for the opening wicket with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill contributed only 25% of the partnership runs, playing a supporting role as Sudharsan dominated the innings with a fluent century and aggressive stroke play.

Despite the Chinnaswamy pitch offering good conditions for batting, Gill’s innings remained controlled rather than explosive, as GT’s scoring momentum was largely built through Sudharsan’s fluent century and strong support from the middle order.

Shubman Gill’s Innings Sparks Intent Debate

Understandably, Shubman Gill didn’t get the strike as Sai Sudharsan was in full flow and dominated the innings, but the GT captain had limited impact in terms of acceleration, as his innings remained steady rather than impactful in the middle overs.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were split over Shubman Gill’s slow innings, with some criticising his slow strike rate and intent, while others defended him for playing the anchor role alongside Sudharsan’s century.

A section questioned his T20 approach, while supporters said he batted as per the match situation and team plan, with Gill struggling for a strike as Sudharsan dominated the innings.

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In the IPL 2026, Shubman Gill has aggregated 297 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 149.24 in six matches. The strike rate remains consistent with his strong season so far.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ponting's culture, Iyer's captaincy hailed for PBKS run