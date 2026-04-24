PBKS spin coach Sairaj Bahutule credits captain Shreyas Iyer's calm leadership and head coach Ricky Ponting's strong team culture for the team's unbeaten run in IPL 2026 ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule credited captain Shreyas Iyer for bringing calmness and clarity to the side, while also highlighting the strong culture built by head coach Ricky Ponting, ahead of the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Under Iyer's captaincy, PBKR remain unbeaten in the IPL 2026 season, having won five of their six encounters so far, with one match ending in a no result.

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Iyer's 'Special' Leadership Qualities

Bahutule, who has closely followed Iyer's growth over the years, said the skipper's leadership extends beyond his own performances, according to a release. "He's been a Mumbai boy, and I've seen his growth over a period of time. His leadership qualities are special because he's not only responsible for himself but also for the 10 guys on the field," Bahutule said at the pre-match press conference.

"His collaboration with the support staff and players who are not playing is phenomenal. He knows how to get the best out of players and stays calm under pressure," he said.

Ponting's Strong Foundation

Punjab have enjoyed a strong start to the season, and Bahutule said much of that stems from the foundation laid by coach Ponting last year. "The culture Ricky created last year and the values he built have been carried forward this season. With Shreyas as captain and Ricky as head coach, the collaboration is very strong, and we are very clear about how we want to approach every game," Bahutule said.

'Taking One Game at a Time'

Despite the positive run, Bahutule stressed that the team is staying grounded. "This is a high-risk, high-pressure tournament. We've started well in batting, bowling and fielding, but as a group we know we have to take one game at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.

Praise for Bowling Attack

He also praised Punjab's bowling attack for delivering in key phases of the game, particularly in the middle and death overs. "Our bowlers have executed according to the plans. We try to keep things simple and use our bowlers in phases where they can be most effective," Bahutule said.

Spotlight on Key Players

Praise for Priyansh Arya

Bahutule reserved special praise for opener Priyansh Arya, saying the youngster has handled expectations well after an impressive debut season. "He had a fabulous season last year and used the off-season to understand where he needed to improve. He's come back stronger. He's calm, composed and very balanced," he said, adding that Arya could be "a great prospect for India in the future," Bahutule added.

Chahal Leading the Spin Department

On the bowling front, Bahutule backed Yuzvendra Chahal for handling the pressure of leading the spin department. "Yuzi has taken on the pressure as the lone spinner because he knows teams will target him. But with his experience and guile, he has executed his skills brilliantly," he said.

Team News and Adapting to Conditions

He added that Harpreet Brar remains in contention depending on conditions, while confirming that Xavier Bartlett is fully fit and available for selection.

With an afternoon game bringing added challenges, Bahutule said preparation around hydration and adapting to the heat would be crucial as Punjab look to continue their strong run against Delhi tomorrow. (ANI)