The 23rd FIFA World Cup is getting bigger with 48 teams fighting it out in 12 groups. This article breaks down the first four groups—A, B, C, and D—giving you the lowdown on each team's strengths, weaknesses, and key players to watch.

By Spandan Kaniyar, Special Correspondent

The countdown to the 23rd FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and this time, it's a massive affair with a record 48 teams battling for the ultimate prize. These teams are split into 12 groups of four. So, who's playing? Which group looks the toughest? We're breaking it all down for you. Over the next three days, we'll introduce you to all the teams, four groups at a time. Let's kick things off with the first four groups.

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Group A

1. Mexico

FIFA World Ranking: 15

How they qualified: Host nation

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals in 1970, 1986

As one of the host nations, Mexico has huge expectations. Playing their initial games at home is a massive advantage. Edson Álvarez and veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa are the team's backbone. However, forward Santiago Giménez's inconsistent form is a big worry.

2. South Korea

FIFA World Ranking: 25

How they qualified: AFC Group B winners

Previous best performance: 4th place in 2002

South Korea played brilliantly in the Asian qualifiers to book their 11th straight World Cup spot. They are a technically solid team. The main man is Son Heung-min, who can single-handedly win matches. But their over-reliance on a few players could be their downfall.

3. South Africa

FIFA World Ranking: 60

How they qualified: CAF C group winners

Previous best performance: Group stage (3 times)

After hosting the tournament in 2010, this is South Africa's first World Cup appearance since then. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena is their star player. With no major pressure on them, they can play freely. But the lack of experienced players is a clear disadvantage.

4. Czech Republic

FIFA World Ranking: 41

How they qualified: UEFA play-offs winners

Previous best performance: Group stage in 2006

Qualifying for the first time since 2006, the Czech Republic is known for its set-piece plays. Towering players like Tomáš Souček and Patrik Schick are extremely dangerous. However, a lack of big-stage experience and Mexico's extreme heat could pose problems.

Group B

1. Canada

FIFA World Ranking: 30

How they qualified: Host nation

Previous best performance: Group stage (2 times)

Canada is looking to make a big splash at home, backed by talented players like Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David. But their defence is weak and could crumble against stronger teams. An injury scare for captain Alphonso Davies could also impact the team.

2. Switzerland

FIFA World Ranking: 19

How they qualified: UEFA qualifying round

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals in 1934, 1938, 1954

Switzerland is the strongest team in this group, having entered the World Cup as winners of UEFA Group B. Their captain and star midfielder, Granit Xhaka, is a master at adapting his game to the situation. They should clear the group stage easily, but a lack of experience in knockout games might hurt them.

3. Bosnia-Herzegovina

FIFA World Ranking: 65

How they qualified: UEFA qualifying round

Previous best performance: Group stage in 2014

This is only their second World Cup appearance. They stunned the football world by beating Italy in the qualifiers. Considered the group's wild card, Bosnia relies on the 40-year-old legendary striker Edin Džeko. However, the team lacks players with experience in major tournaments.

4. Qatar

FIFA World Ranking: 55

How they qualified: AFC qualifying round winners

Previous best performance: Group stage in 2022

As two-time defending AFC Asian Cup champions, Qatar is an Asian powerhouse. They put up a decent show in the last World Cup. The partnership of Akram Afif and Almoez Ali has the firepower to rip through any defence. Their main problem could be the lack of tall defenders.

Group C

1. Brazil

FIFA World Ranking: 6

How they qualified: South American qualifying round

Previous best performance: Champions in 1958, 62, 70, 94, 2002

Despite a shocking 5th place finish in the South American qualifiers, you can never count Brazil out. They have world-class talent like Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha. Neymar's return is a huge boost. Still, their recent form has left fans a bit nervous.

2. Morocco

FIFA World Ranking: 8

How they qualified: CAF qualifying round winners

Previous best performance: 4th place in 2022

Morocco finished 4th in 2022 and their squad is packed with experienced players. The speed of Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui can give opponents nightmares. In the midfield, Brahim Diaz is a player who can intimidate anyone. But the team has its own weaknesses, and if opponents exploit them, they'll be in trouble.

3. Scotland

FIFA World Ranking: 43

How they qualified: UEFA qualifying round

Previous best performance: Group stage (8 times)

Making it to the World Cup after 28 years, Scotland will rely on technical discipline and teamwork. They are desperate to get past the group stage for the first time. Captain Robertson, McGinn, and McTominay are the team's strength, but they might struggle against strong defensive sides.

4. Haiti

FIFA World Ranking: 83

How they qualified: South American qualifying round

Previous best performance: Group stage (1 time)

Making a comeback to the World Cup after 52 years, Haiti are the tournament's classic underdogs. They have nothing to lose, which is their biggest advantage. The team is known for its attacking style, but there are doubts if they can shine on the world stage.

Group D

1. USA

FIFA World Ranking: 16

How they qualified: Host nation

Previous best performance: 3rd place in 1930

Playing as a host nation brings pressure. But the team has players like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie, who play for top European clubs. However, inconsistent performances and constant changes in team combination could be their undoing.

2. Paraguay

FIFA World Ranking: 40

How they qualified: South American qualifying round

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals in 2010

Paraguay is back in the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. Breaking through their excellent defence is a tough job for any opponent. But historically, the team struggles to keep possession of the ball. They have often lost matches after conceding the first goal due to pressure.

3. Australia

FIFA World Ranking: 27

How they qualified: AFC qualifying round

Previous best performance: Pre-quarters (2 times)

The 'Socceroos', as Australia's team is called, are entering this World Cup hoping to beat stronger teams again. The players' physical fitness and mental strength are the team's biggest assets. However, they lack a 'magical' player or a game-changer.

4. Turkey

FIFA World Ranking: 22

How they qualified: UEFA qualifying round

Previous best performance: 3rd place in 2002

This team is brimming with a new generation of players and is riding a wave of enthusiasm. Despite being a young squad, they have gained experience on the global stage. They are skilled at passing the ball quickly in a triangular formation. But their defence doesn't match their attack, which is a major weakness.