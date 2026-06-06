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Inside Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir’s Elegant Delhi Mansion With Striking Features That Reflect His Style
Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi residence where ivory interiors, lush lawns, and cricket memorabilia create a refined yet personal haven. Discover the subtle design choices that make his home unique.
Family Residence
Gautam Gambhir resides in Delhi with his wife Natasha and their daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza. The two-storey bungalow is designed with a clean, all-white aesthetic that sets the tone for the interiors.
Ivory Interiors
The house is dominated by ivory hues, giving it a minimal yet luxurious appeal. Decorative woodwork blends seamlessly with the pale palette, creating a sophisticated backdrop throughout the property.
Expansive Lawn
A sprawling green lawn with manicured grass is one of the highlights. Surrounded by trees and potted plants, it’s a favorite spot for Gambhir to spend time with his daughters and pet dogs, especially under the winter sun.
The bungalow features a skylight at the center of the roof, ensuring the interiors are bathed in natural light across seasons. This thoughtful addition enhances the airy and open feel of the home.
Minimal Yet Royal Decor
While ivory dominates, giant chandeliers and collectible artefacts add grandeur. The open-plan living and dining area is styled in beige, white, and powder blue tones, perfect for hosting guests.
A lounge area showcases Gambhir’s cricketing journey. The 2007 T20 World Cup trophy, medals, signed bats, and jerseys are displayed here, making it a meaningful corner that blends relaxation with legacy.
Personal Touches
His daughters’ room is decorated in pink shades, designed to grow with them over time. The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with layered curtains, textured fabrics, and sculpted spaces that balance comfort with elegance.
The mansion reflects Gambhir’s preference for mindful living. Every detail, from skylights to fabrics, shows a balance of practicality and luxury, making the home both inviting and timeless.
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