Sai Sudharsan's spectacular century off 58 balls powered Gujarat Titans to 205/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sudharsan and Shubman Gill put on a 100-run opening stand to lay a formidable foundation for the massive total in Bengaluru.

Sai Sudharsan's majestic hundred cruised the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a massive 205/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday in Bengaluru.

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Sudharsan kept the momentum going beyond the field restrictions, finding boundaries regularly and ensuring the scoring rate never dipped. However, RCB's bowlers pulled things back in the final five overs, conceding just 50 runs, although Jason Holder collected 18 of those in the final over.

Titans Build Strong Foundation

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to field first. However, the Gujarat Titans seized control early on.

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan built a formidable foundation, clinical in their approach to the powerplay. The duo took GT to 57/0.

Sudharsan's Masterclass

While Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, the spotlight remained firmly on Sudharsan.

Gill and Sudharsan completed their 100-run stand for the opening wicket in the 10th over. Suyash Sharma managed to claim Gill's wicket in the 13th over after being smashed for a six for 32, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls before accelerating further to register a spectacular century.

Sudharsan's ton came off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 5 massive sixes.

RCB Pulls Back Before Holder's Flourish

By the 15th over, GT had reached a commanding 155/1.

RCB's bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for RCB, removing after a brilliant hundred in the 16th over, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Washington Sundar kick-started the innings in style, launching a massive six off Josh Hazlewood to get the scoreboard moving, while Suyash Sharma delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just four runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed it up with another tidy over, conceding just five runs and removing Jos Buttler for 25, effectively slowing the Gujarat Titans' momentum.

GT's innings began to lose momentum as Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical 19th over, conceding just eight runs and tightening RCB's grip on the game.

Jason Holder opened up his arms in the final over, hammering two sixes and a boundary to power the Gujarat Titans past the 200-run mark.