Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, will be India's sole representative at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2026. The team will compete with their in-house designed electric catamaran in the prestigious Energy Class.

India will mark a significant milestone in sustainable maritime innovation as Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, becomes the country's sole representative at the prestigious Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2026, scheduled to be held from July 8-11 in Monaco.

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A Global Stage for Sustainable Innovation

The competition, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, is one of the world's leading platforms for clean marine propulsion technologies and will witness participation from 56 teams representing 22 countries. The event brings together students, engineers, researchers, manufacturers and shipyards working towards accelerating the maritime industry's transition to sustainable energy.

Competing in the highly competitive Energy Class, Team Sea Sakthi is the first and only Indian team participating in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Formed in 2022, the team has developed an electric catamaran and is focusing on optimising its in-house designed propulsion system while integrating bio-based fibres into the vessel's composite structure to enhance durability, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The growing participation of Asian teams like India and China has emerged as a major highlight of this year's edition, reflecting the increasing global focus on green maritime technologies. Organisers have cited Team Sea Sakthi as an example of how young innovators from emerging economies are contributing to the future of sustainable marine mobility.

The Energy Class: A Test of Efficiency

The Energy Class, considered the flagship category of the competition, serves as a testing ground for advanced electric and hybrid propulsion technologies. Teams compete using standardised hulls, allowing judges to directly evaluate the efficiency of energy management systems, propulsion architectures and technological innovations under identical conditions.

Backed by Industry Leaders

Organised under the aegis of the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW and SBM Offshore. It brings together key players in the sector, including Safe Harbour, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Azimut | Benetti Group and Lurssen.

'An Opportunity to Put Ideas into Practice'

"The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is an opportunity to put ideas into practice. Here, teams can test technologies in real-world conditions, exchange ideas with the industry, and share their experiences. It is this hands-on approach that brings so much added value to the event," says Bernard d'Alessandri, Director and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

"With the Yacht Club de Monaco, we are committed to promoting a more sustainable vision for yachting," says Tanguy Ducros, Senior Vice President, Business Development Europe at Safe Harbour.

Showcasing India's Engineering Prowess

For India, Team Sea Sakthi's participation represents not only a technological achievement but also a growing recognition of the country's engineering talent and commitment to developing environmentally friendly solutions for the maritime sector. As the world looks towards cleaner transportation systems, the young Indian innovators will have an opportunity to showcase indigenous design and engineering capabilities on an international stage.

A Legacy of Clean Maritime Innovation

Since its inception in 2014, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has evolved into a global hub for clean maritime innovation. More than 6,500 students from 50 universities and 35 nationalities have participated over the past 12 editions, making it one of the most influential events promoting sustainable yachting and marine transportation. (ANI)