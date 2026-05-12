Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has crossed 500 runs in IPL 2026, making it his third straight 500-run season. His consistency cements him as a top-order mainstay, but discussions persist about his strike rate and whether his measured approach suits the fast-paced demands of modern T20 cricket.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has continued to maintain his consistency in his IPL career, as he has completed another 500-run season, becoming the first player to reach the milestone in IPL 2026.

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During the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sudharsan played an innings of 61 off 44 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 138.64, which allowed him to go past the 500-run mark in the ongoing IPL season. The young batter from Tamil Nadu has registered five 50+ scores in the last six innings, further solidifying his status as the cornerstone of the Titans' top order.

Sai Sudharsan’s consistency has been quite crucial for the Gujarat Titans, providing a rock-solid foundation at the top that has often allowed the middle order to play with more freedom. His partnership with skipper Shubman Gill has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans’ success over the last two seasons.

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Another Season, Another 500-Run Mark

Sai Sudharsan has apparently joined the elite list of players with his consistent performances in the IPL. Scoring over 500 runs across three IPL seasons is nothing short of legendary, but doing three times on the trot in 2024, 2025, and now 2026 puts him in a rare bracket of ‘Run Machines.’

In 2024, Sudharsan amassed 527 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28 in 12 matches. In the following season, the left-handed opener significantly improved his tally, aggregating 759 runs, including a century and 6 fifties, at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17 in 15 matches, while emerging as the Orange Cap winner.

In the ongoing IPL season, Sai Sudharsan has accumulated 501 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 155.10 in 12 matches. The Tamil Nadu batter’s 500-run milestone further cements his legacy as the ‘Mr. Consistent' in the league, alongside the likes of David Warner, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and Shikhar Dhawan.

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Sai Sudharsan didn’t have an ideal start to his season as he has scored just 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 145 in the first six matches. However, in the first six outings, the southpaw has turned his game around, as he has aggregated 366 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 159.13.

Sudharsan’s average and strike rate were significantly boosted by 19.25 points and 10.10 points, respectively, highlighting his brilliant turnaround after a moderate start to the season.

The Anchor vs Accelerate Debate

Despite his prolific run-scoring, especially in the second half of the IPL 2026, Sai Sudharsan remains at the center of a brewing debate regarding the modern T20 template. While he is currently the second-leading run-getter of the season, his strike rate of 155 is the second lowest among the top 10 batters this season.

In the past two IPL seasons, Sudharsan’s strike rate was 141.28 and 156.17 as an opener, which appears to be sufficient for an anchor but remains under the lens in a season where 200-plus strike rates have become the new benchmark for opening batters.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts on X (formerly Twitter) noted that Sudharsan may lack explosive flair in modern T20 cricket, but his unmatched consistency, ability to recover after slow starts, and steady run accumulation make him a top performer, even if he doesn’t fit the ultra-fast modern T20 template.

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In his IPL career, Sai Sudharsan has aggregated 2294 runs, including 3 centuries and 17 fifties, at an average of 47.79 and a strike rate of 147.80 in 52 matches. Out of his total, Sudharsan has scored 1372 runs through 232 fours and 74 sixes, meaning nearly 60% of his runs have come via boundaries.

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