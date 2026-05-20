DPL cricketer Shivi Sharma says the mindset around women's cricket has changed, with girls now seeing female stars as role models. She praises the DPL as a 'mini-WPL' for providing exposure and names Perry and Mandhana as her inspirations.

Delhi Premier League (DPL) women's cricketer Shivi Sharma said that the mindset around women's cricket in India has changed significantly, with young players now looking up to women's World Cup-winning stars as their primary role models.

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Speaking to ANI, Shivi said the rise of women's cricket has created a shift where girls no longer need to look only at male cricketers for inspiration. "I think this change in mindset is very good. A World Cup-winning captain is no longer only related to men's cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur was the first captain to win a World Cup at home. It's a good shift; in academies, it's not just boys playing; there is no gender bias. Girls are playing equally good cricket, and it's getting better every year," Delhi Premier League (DPL) women's player Shivi Sharma told ANI.

On Personal Role Models

When asked about her personal role models, Shivi named Australia's Ellyse Perry and India's Smriti Mandhana as her inspirations. "I really like Ellyse Perry. Even though she didn't play WPL this year, I've liked her cricket since childhood. I once saw a video where she talked about her bowling action, and then I saw her match videos. I resonate with her attitude on the ground and her fighting spirit. Among Indian cricketers, I like Smriti Mandhana because she stays calm on the field. She doesn't show much aggression, but she replies through her bat. She's consistent, and I like her game," Shivi said.

'DPL is a mini-version of WPL'

Highlighting the growing importance of domestic platforms, Shivi also praised the Delhi Premier League for women, calling it a "mini-version of the Women's Premier League (WPL)" that offers crucial exposure to young players. She added that the rise of women's cricket infrastructure and visibility is helping bridge the gap at the grassroots level and encouraging more girls to take up the sport professionally.

"I think Delhi Premier League (DPL) is especially a very good platform; we get great exposure because scouts come to every match, which helps in selection for WPL. There is motivation and a different atmosphere, unlike at the state level. It feels like a mini-version of the Women's Premier League (WPL). There are professional umpires, good balls are used, and there are teams, giving a feeling of WPL. I think it is a very good exposure and a great stage for girls to perform, especially young girls. It's a great initiative," Shivi said.

Shivi's cricketing development has also been supported by LegaXy, which has backed her journey as one of the emerging young talents.