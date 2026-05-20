5 Chennai Super Kings Players Who Could Be Released Before The Next IPL Auction
Chennai Super Kings endured an inconsistent IPL campaign. With injuries and poor form hurting their playoff push, several big names could face release before the mega auction. Here are six players under scrutiny.
Mukesh Choudhary
Mukesh Choudhary’s first season with CSK was impressive, but his recent form has dipped. Despite personal challenges, he struggled to provide support in the pace unit. His economy rate was costly, and the management may now consider moving beyond him. With the mega auction looming, CSK could look for fresh options to strengthen their bowling attack.
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed’s injury ruled him out of IPL 2026, but his form prior to that was already under question. He managed just two wickets in five games, with an economy rate that hurt the team. Once a key bowler, his retention looks uncertain. A potential change of franchise colours in IPL 2027 cannot be ruled out.
Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer was acquired for a record‑breaking bid in the IPL 2026 auction, but he has not justified the price tag. Unlike Kartik Sharma, who played fine knocks, Prashant has struggled under pressure. CSK may release him and attempt to re‑sign at a lower cost. His future will depend on how the management values his potential.
Dewald Brevis
Brevis was crucial in CSK’s resurgence last season, but this year he has failed to deliver. He has not scored a half‑century and has struggled to provide stability in the middle order. With limited retention slots available, the management faces a tough call. Releasing him could be an option as CSK reshapes their batting core.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has been a stalwart in CSK’s Indian core, but his form has disappointed. Criticism has mounted over his slow strike rate and declining finishing ability. Once seen as a six‑hitting powerhouse, his role is now under scrutiny. The franchise must decide whether to back him or move on, making this a difficult decision.
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