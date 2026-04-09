Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash. Despite valiant knocks from KL Rahul and David Miller, the chase fell short after Miller made a controversial decision in the final over to refuse a single, which ultimately cost DC the match and sparked intense debate.

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a narrow but heartbreaking one-run defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 8. This was the Capitals’ first defeat of the season after two successive victories over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

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With a 211-run target set by the Gujarat Titans, the hosts failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 209/8 in 20 overs, despite KL Rahul’s intent-filled knock of 92 off 52 balls and David Miller’s valiant, unbeaten innings of 41 off 20 balls. Still, their effort ultimately fell short in a tense chase despite their fighting knocks under pressure.

For the Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 3/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in his spell of four overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 52 runs at an economy rate of 13.00 in four overs. While Mohammad Siraj registered figures of 1/52 at an economy rate of 13.

Also Read: IPL: Axar Patel rues DC's one-run loss to GT, says 'could be smarter'

One Run That Made the Difference

Though the Delhi Capitals have lost the match to the Gujarat Titans by a narrow one-run margin, it is going to be remembered for David Miller’s costly call in the final over that proved decisive in the end.

After KL Rahul’s dismissal, there were brakes on the DC’s momentum in their run chase, and the hopes were almost dashed before Miller reignited belief with a late surge. The South African batter, who had retired hurt earlier in the chase due to injury, returned to bat after Rahul’s wicket at 166/6 and took the responsibility of guiding the Delhi Capitals.

In the penultimate over of the DC’s run chase, Miller and Vipraj Nigam put the GT under pressure by smashing Mohammed Siraj for 23 runs, with the South African hitting two sixes and a four, while Nigam scored a boundary to bring down the equation from 36 off 12 balls to 13 off six balls to win the match, setting up a thrilling final over.

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In the final over, Prasidh Krishna was brought into the attack by GT skipper Shubman Gill and removed Viprag Nigam for 12 at 202/7. Thereafter, David Miller, who was joined by Kuldeep Yadav at the crease, smashed a six, with the ball going out of the park, and brought down the equation to 2 off 2 balls. On the penultimate ball of the match, Miller refused to give a single to Kuldeep, as he apparently wanted to score a winning boundary.

Eventually, the plan backfired, as Miller couldn’t clear the boundary and Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the final ball, handing the Gujarat Titans a dramatic one-run victory.

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The final ball of the match saw Jos Buttler execute a perfect run-out at the striker’s end, dismissing Kuldeep, handing the GT its first-ever win of the ongoing IPL season.

Overconfidence or Blunder - Miller Faces Scrutiny

David Miller might have valiantly fought till the end to keep the Delhi Capitals in contention, but his refusal to give a strike to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate ball of the match has put him under immense scrutiny, especially as critics argue the decision directly cost DC the match.

The one run made a huge difference for the Delhi Capitals, as they were still in a position to win the match after the equation had come down to 2 runs needed off 2 balls. Miller’s decision to stay back and go for a boundary instead of taking the single proved costly, which resulted in an intense debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned his intent.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their outrage and disbelief over Miller’s decision, calling it ‘brainfade’ and ‘the biggest mistake of the match’. Many believed that had the South African batter taken a single, the match would’ve gone into a Super Over, giving Delhi Capitals a fair chance to snatch at least a tie instead of losing by a single run.

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The one-run defeat over the Gujarat Titans is likely to haunt the Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the season, as it not only ended their unbeaten streak but also raised questions over decision-making under pressure.

Fans and analysts alike are expected to revisit David Miller’s decision repeatedly, with debates around strategy, intent, and risk-taking dominating conversations in the days following the nail-biting loss.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 'Pleased to get over the line,' says Shubman Gill on GT's win