Delhi Capitals suffered a narrow one-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Captain Axar Patel felt his team could have been smarter in the 211-run chase. Despite a brilliant 92 from KL Rahul, DC fell short in a nail-biting finish.

Delhi Capitals suffered a one-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, and their skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that his side could have played smarter while chasing the 211-run target. A sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller gave DC their first win and handed over DC's first defeat of the season.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, Patel said, "I think both teams played very good, Very good cricket. In this type of close game, you can point out anything. So I think, we played very good cricket. In a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, we could have played smarter. The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier."

Gujarat Titans' Innings

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

Delhi Capitals' Chase

While chasing, DC opener KL Rahul played a 92-run knock in 52 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. Knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and David Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close.

Axar Patel on KL Rahul's Knock

Speaking about KL Rahul, the DC skipper said, "KL played a very good innings. The way the power play was going, after that, he kept the momentum going. When the wickets were falling, he kept the momentum going from one side. He did not let the run-rate go down. So I think it was very good batting. I think we are playing good cricket, and yes, we will finish in the next match."

A Nail-Biting Finish

The match followed a nail-biting finish. Miller missed a single on the penultimate ball of the last over during the chase, leaving two needed in one. He missed the final ball, and Kuldeep got run out by Buttler while stealing a single.

IPL Standings

DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. (ANI)