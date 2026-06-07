R Ashwin voiced concern over Suryakumar Yadav's T20I omission, calling it a 'landmark' precedent. He questioned dropping a T20 World Cup-winning captain and the appointment of Shreyas Iyer from outside the squad.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed reservations over the decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav from India's T20I setup, saying the move could become a significant precedent for future selection decisions despite the batter having led the team to a T20 World Cup triumph just two months ago. Suryakumar endured a modest T20 World Cup campaign with the bat, scoring 242 runs at a strike rate of 136.72. His struggles continued in the subsequent IPL season, where he managed 270 runs at a strike rate of 147.54.

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'A Landmark Day in Selection'

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's video show, Ashwin said he could understand the disappointment Suryakumar might be feeling after being left out of the side. "Look, I think it's a very interesting precedent. I just want to put myself in Suryakumar Yadav's shoes and for an instance, think how he would be feeling at this point of time. I'm sure every player has got the right to be gutted about being left out of the side, and that's fair if he's feeling bad about it," Ashwin said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He added, "But just the whole, the way it's been done, I'm a little apprehensive about the whole thing. Because in my head I'm thinking, okay... I'm just putting myself in Surya's shoes and thinking about it. 'Okay, sure, my batting form has let me down over the last 18 months or 15 months or whatever it is. I haven't been in the prime form that I could have been. But then I managed to win a T20 World Cup for the country.'"

"Didn't have the greatest of great World Cups as a batter, but surely, just like everyone else in the team - the coach, the vice-captain, the best-performing batter, the best-performing bowler - he's also quite been the best-performing skipper, right? He's played his part," he further added.

Ashwin argued that the decision could have far-reaching implications for how selectors approach similar situations in the future. "Can we put big stalwarts in his shoes? Has there been an instance where a captain who's won the T20 World Cup has been left out without any ultimatum? I'm sure there's been communication," Ashwin said, according to ESPNcricinfo. "I have no doubts with regards to that. But this is quite a landmark day in selection. Because this will be taken as some sort of a precedent when the next time such a thing ever comes up."

Concerns Over Iyer's Captaincy and Team Dynamics

The selectors have named Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, despite the batter not having featured in a T20I for more than two years. Iyer, however, has built an impressive leadership record in franchise cricket, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 before leading Punjab Kings to the final in 2025.

While backing Iyer's credentials as a captain, Ashwin questioned whether elevating a player from outside the World Cup-winning squad could create fresh debates within the team setup. "Very recently, we had this conversation on Shreyas Iyer deserving to get into the T20 side," Ashwin said. "I'm all for that. But I'm again, wondering... If I am one of the other 14 members in that T20 World Cup-winning side, I'm looking at one another and saying, 'hey, we've been here for a while now. Haven't we done enough to warrant a position as a captain?'

"The one thing that's probably worked in favour of Shreyas is that he's won an IPL as a skipper for KKR. I wouldn't put any black mark on the fact that he's been a wonderful captain in the IPL. He's got a lot of tactics right. But, that said, there are team ethos that need to be well in place and well in mark. Axar Patel was the big choice as a vice-captain. And if the choice of vice-captain cannot step up into being the next captain, then we are going back in time and again, questioning those sort of things," he concluded.

Ashwin added that while Iyer's leadership achievements are undeniable, the circumstances surrounding Suryakumar's removal and the appointment of a new captain are likely to remain a major talking point in Indian cricket. (ANI)

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