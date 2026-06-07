Persistent rain at Sabina Park forced the abandonment of the second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka. West Indies won the toss but no ball was bowled. The washout ends the hosts' series victory hopes, with Sri Lanka maintaining their 1-0 lead.

Persistent rain at Sabina Park in Kingston forced the abandonment of the second ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Saturday, leaving the three-match series finely poised but ending the hosts' hopes of securing a series victory.

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The only action possible on the day was the toss, which West Indies captain Shai Hope won before electing to field first. However, continuous showers prevented any play from taking place, and officials were eventually left with no option but to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Series Hangs in the Balance

The washout means Sri Lanka maintain their 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening ODI by 41 runs. While the West Indies can no longer clinch the series, they still have an opportunity to level it when the teams meet in the third and final ODI on Monday at the same venue.

The result is particularly disappointing for the Caribbean side as they continue their push for valuable ICC ODI ranking points. Every match remains crucial with qualification for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup dependent on their ranking position by March next year.

Matchday Notes: Toss, Changes, and Milestone

Rain had already delayed the toss by 30 minutes, and forecasts of further interruptions later in the day influenced Hope's decision to bowl first. Both teams had announced changes to their line-ups before the weather intervened. West Indies brought in Amir Jangoo to replace the injured Matthew Forde, while Sri Lanka handed a chance to Eshan Malinga in place of Asitha Fernando.

Despite the lack of cricket, there was a memorable moment for Hope, who was presented with a commemorative jersey ahead of his 150th ODI appearance for West Indies.

How Sri Lanka Took the Lead

Sri Lanka entered the match with confidence after a commanding performance in the series opener. The visitors posted 303/7, powered by half-centuries from captain Kusal Mendis, who scored 72 off 62 deliveries, and Pathum Nissanka, who made 79 from 103 balls.

In reply, West Indies were dismissed for 262, with Dushmantha Chameera starring with four wickets to help secure Sri Lanka's 41-run victory.

The series will now be decided in the final ODI, where West Indies will aim to avoid defeat and earn a valuable rankings boost.