Atul Wassan says 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the youngest Indian player, should be pushed for Test cricket. Wassan believes true respect comes from the longest format, not just the fame and money from T20 success.

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan said that the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be pushed for Test cricket, after the 15-year-old cricketer was named in India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. On Saturday, Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the Indian national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, setting a record that stood for a very long time.

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'Respect comes from Test cricket'

Speaking to ANI, Atul Wassan said that Sooryavanshi should be encouraged to pursue Test cricket, arguing that the greatest respect among fellow players and others comes from success in the longest format rather than T20 cricket. While acknowledging the fame, money and recognition that T20 cricket brings, Wassan stressed that a strong Test record earns lasting respect within the cricketing community. He added that Sooryavanshi is still young and developing, but expressed hope that he can follow the path of legends such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar by making a significant impact in Test cricket.

"I don't know if Test is in his mind or not, but his mentor should definitely put this in his mind that Test cricket is of larger significance. And if you want to see respect in the eyes of other players, then it only comes from the Test record, not from T20. You will get praise, you will get money, you will get respect and fame, but the respect you want in the eyes of other players comes from Test cricket. I think he should be pushed for Test cricket," Wassan said.

"Although let's see, he is young now, I think he is still learning, but will he be able to change the game? Will he be able to take that step? Like Virat has taken, Sachin Tendulkar has taken," Wassan added.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026

Sooryavanshi had a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals (RR), finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket during the 2026 season. The Bihar-born sensation spearheaded a clean sweep at the tournament's post-season awards, capturing an unprecedented haul including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, the Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season.

Wassan Surprised by Youngster's Audacity

Wassan admitted that he initially doubted whether Sooryavanshi could maintain his early success, given the demanding nature of T20 cricket and the high risk associated with aggressive batting. However, Wassan said he has been impressed by the youngster's ability to sustain his performances, particularly against top-quality bowlers. He praised Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and confidence, saying his continued success has come as a pleasant surprise.

"Look, I used to believe that the potency he showed earlier, he wouldn't be able to sustain it. Because no matter how good the game is, no matter how good the fitness is, there is the principle of averages, that too in T20. Because in T20, there is a lot of pressure on batsmen nowadays. Because you are going to hit every ball, your percentage of getting out is higher. Despite that, the way this boy has worked, and in front of big players, big bowlers, because of his audacity, I am surprised," Wassan said.

(ANI)