KL Rahul’s brilliant 92-run knock went in vain as the Delhi Capitals fell one run short vs Gujarat Titans. Chasing 211, Rahul’s aggressive, selfless knock after a lean patch kept DC alive till the end, with fans hailing his effort as a lone-warrior comeback that deserved a century.

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul’s brilliant knock might have gone in vain after a defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans, but drew massive praise for his intent and approach while chasing a challenging target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

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DC suffered a narrow one-run defeat to the GT, recording their first-ever loss of the tournament. With a 211-run target, the hosts were restricted to 209/8 in 20 overs, despite KL Rahul’s brilliant 92-run knock and David Miller’s valiant innings of 41 off 20 balls, falling just two runs short of the target.

For the Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 3/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in his spell of four overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 52 runs at an economy rate of 13.00 in four overs. While Mohammad Siraj registered figures of 1/52 at an economy rate of 13.

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KL Rahul Roars Back to Form

KL Rahul’s form came under scrutiny after his early struggles in the tournament, scoring 0 and 1 against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai, respectively, raising doubts about his T20 form as he returned to the format after nearly a year. However, the veteran Indian batter responded in an emphatic fashion with a composed yet aggressive innings.

Chasing a 211-run target, Rahul and his opening partner Pathum Nissanka (41) formed a 76-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal. Thereafter, the Karnataka batter took charge of the innings but lacked solid support from the other end, as Nitish Rana (5), Sameer Rizvi (0), Axar Patel (2), and DC were reduced to 134/4.

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David Miller retired hurt due to injury, leaving Rahul alone to shoulder the responsibility of the chase. Unfazed by the pressure, the 33-year-old carried on the DC’s run chase while completing his fifty in just 29 balls, and shifting gears thereafter, accelerating the scoring rate with a flurry of boundaries to keep Delhi Capitals firmly in the chase.

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KL Rahul’s stay at the crease gave the Delhi Capitals hope of chasing down the target, as his return to form after early struggles in the league kept the contest alive. From 53 off 29 balls to 92 off 51 balls, the veteran Indian batter scored 39 runs in his next 22 balls, maintaining the momentum and taking the game deep.

However, Rahul was eventually dismissed for 92 off 52 balls, ending his valiant effort, which consisted of 11 fours and 4 sixes while batting at a strike rate of 176.92. His dismissal dashed the DC’s hopes of chasing down the target before David Miller returned to the crease and attempted to finish the chase.

‘KL Rahul - Carrying DC On His Shoulders’

KL Rahul was the lone warrior at the crease till his dismissal, as the Karnataka batter was taking the responsibility of anchoring the innings while keeping up with the required run rate in a high-pressure chase. Rahul’s return to form and his ability to balance aggression with composure in a challenging chase drew massive praise.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts praised KL Rahul’s knock as a selfless and classy effort, praising his intent to go for the win over personal milestones, calling it a ‘comeback innings,' ‘lone warrior’ effort, and a perfect example of ‘class over criticism.’

Others lauded Karnataka for his fearless approach even in the 90s, noting how he chose the team over a personal milestone. At the same time, many described it as a ‘well-played comeback,’ praised his shift in intent beyond the powerplay, and termed it a valiant, near-perfect knock that deserved a hundred.

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In his IPL career, KL Rahul has amassed 5315 runs, including 5 centuries and 41 fifties, at an average of 45.81 and a strike rate of 136.45 in 148 matches. With the Delhi Capitals, Rahul has aggregated 632 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 48.61 and a strike rate of 151.92 in 16 matches.

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