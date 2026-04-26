RCB's Dinesh Karthik praises skipper Rajat Patidar for his calm leadership and composure under pressure. He notes Patidar has the team's respect and gets support from seniors like Virat Kohli, while also reflecting on the rising T20 scores.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik praised skipper Rajat Patidar for his calm leadership and clarity on the field, highlighting that he enjoys strong respect within the team and manages his bowlers with composure. He noted that Patidar stays relaxed under pressure and benefits from valuable support, including guidance from Jitesh Sharma and experienced inputs from senior players like Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Karthik added that Patidar's simple personality reflects in his game, as he remains composed, decisive, and capable of handling high-pressure situations effectively. Karthik was speaking to the reporters on the eve of RCB's clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Rajat Patidar's Composed Leadership

"His strength is the fact that he has the respect in the room, and he has a nice way of handling all his bowlers. He is not someone who is too confused; he's very relaxed. He has a good lieutenant in Jitesh Sharma, who guides him in the game and some extraordinary senior players in the likes of Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who are very senior, good pros who give him a helping hand whenever it's required," Karthik said while addressing a press conference here.

"Overall, Rajat has been the man that you see on screen, somebody who is very composed, who knows what he's doing and when the pressure rises, the heat rises in the game, he's able to hold his own and make decisions. You meet him, and you realise he's as simple a person as you can meet, and that rubs off on the field as well," he added.

RCB will take on DC in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture, with the side currently placed second on the points table with 10 points, and looking to further strengthen their position as the tournament progresses.

The Challenge of Rising T20 Scores

Karthik reflected on the rising scores in T20 cricket, where 200-plus totals are now frequent, which have made life tougher for bowlers. He pointed out that flat pitches, improved stroke range, and increased power among batters have shifted the game's balance. Karthik added that bowling units must stay alert and adapt their strategies, noting that his team is working hard to keep improving in these demanding conditions.

"Totals of 200-220 have become so common now that 220 almost feels like the new 180. Teams are reaching these scores regularly, which makes it a real challenge for bowlers. The pitches are quite flat, and batters have significantly expanded their range of strokes while also adding more power; some of the sixes being hit are massive. So, obviously, as a bowling unit, you need to be very aware of what is happening and how scores have increased and how you need to be thinking as a bowler and without revealing too much, I would say so far we are trying our best to do a good job," Karthik concluded. (ANI)