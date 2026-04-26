Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders. In a battle of struggling teams, LSG has 2 wins from 7 games, while KKR has just one victory in the same number of matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and has opted to field against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Lucknow. Their meeting earlier this season produced a thriller, with LSG edging past KKR in a game decided by fine margins. It has been a disappointing campaign so far for both teams, with LSG managing just 2 wins from 7 matches, while KKR have fared even worse with only 1 victory in 7 outings.

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What the captains said

"We're gonna bowl first, we want to again put the opposition in the back first and just find the answer as a batting group. Just one change, Linde comes in for Siddharth. Definitely, we are working towards it. When there are lots of leaders in the family, you have to find a way, and we are pretty close to finding ways, and we gotta just stick together, stay tight, because we know that we can turn around the season from here, and I'm pretty confident to make it happen. See, definitely any kind of confidence is needed, and we'll take that one too," Pant said.

"We were looking to bat first. At the moment, it's important to see how we are playing as a team. Giving that freedom to the batting unit. Need to assess those conditions. We are going with the same team. That victory was very good. It's always about improvement. Had some good practice sessions, looking forward to the game," KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.

Teams

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth. (ANI)