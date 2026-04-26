RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik hailed all-rounder Krunal Pandya for redefining finger-spin bowling. He also gave an injury update on Phil Salt and praised captain Rajat Patidar's leadership ahead of their IPL 2026 match against DC.

Karthik lauds Krunal Pandya for 'changing landscape of finger-spin'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed all-rounder Krunal Pandya as someone who is pushing the boundaries of finger-spin bowling and credited him for changing the landscape of the craft. RCB will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture on Monday in Delhi, with the side currently placed second on the points table with 10 points, and looking to further strengthen their position as the tournament progresses.

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Ahead of the contest, Dinesh Karthik praised Krunal Pandya for redefining finger-spin bowling, highlighting his innovative variations and growing mastery. He said Krunal's ability to create doubt in batters and deliver consistent results shows his evolution as an all-rounder, adding that his impact reflects how the Indian Premier League is transforming the game, according to a release from RCB. "Krunal Pandya is a player this game will remember for a long time. He is pushing the boundaries of finger spin and bowling deliveries that weren't imaginable a few years ago. He is becoming a master at it. He knows when to use his variations to create doubt in the batter's mind, and more often than not, it delivers results. A lot of credit must go to him for how he is evolving as an all-rounder. IPL is changing the landscape of cricket, and Krunal is doing the same for finger-spin bowling," Karthik said as quoted in release.

Notably, Krunal has played a handy role for RCB in the ongoing IPL season. The all-rounder has taken eight wickets in seven matches and also chipped in with a crucial 12-ball 23-run unbeaten cameo in RCB's previous match, against the Gujarat Titans.

Phil Salt to miss DC clash

Karthik also gave an update on opener Phil Salt, who missed the clash against GT due to an injury. Karthik said that the right-hand batter is still recovering from injury and will not feature against DC at Delhi. "He's injured for the moment," said Karthik.

'Calm and thoughtful leader': Karthik on Patidar

Dinesh Karthik praised RCB captain Rajat Patidar for his calm and thoughtful leadership, highlighting his steady batting, strong respect within the team and also his effective handling of bowlers. Patidar has so far scored 238 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 210.61. "Rajat Patidar is constantly upping his standards. He is calm, thoughtful, and you can see that in the way he bats. He has the respect in the room and handles his bowlers well. Under pressure, he stays composed and makes good decisions," Karthik said. (ANI)