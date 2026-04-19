R Ashwin believes CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is under 'immense pressure' with a 'cluttered' mind after their 10-run loss to SRH in IPL 2026. Ashwin said Gaikwad missed a chance to anchor the innings and return to form despite a good start.

Ashwin on Gaikwad's cluttered mindset

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad appears to be under considerable pressure following his team's 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking on JioHotstar on Saturday's match, JioStar expert Ashwin observed that Gaikwad had a favourable opportunity to anchor the innings, especially after a strong start by Ayush Mhatre, but failed to capitalise on it. He noted that the CSK skipper did not need to take excessive risks given the momentum in the Powerplay and should have taken time to settle in. Ashwin also pointed to the delivery that dismissed Gaikwad, stating it was a quality ball and difficult to counter on the pull shot. He further remarked that the batter's mindset appeared "cluttered," suggesting that pressure may be affecting his decision-making at the crease.

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"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn't need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the Powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form. After Ayush Mhatre's wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball; it's not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," the former Indian spinner said.

SRH vs CSK Match Summary

Coming to the SRH vs CSK match, the Sunrisers edged past CSK by 10 runs in a closely fought encounter. Batting first, SRH posted 194/9, driven by explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (59 off 22 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (59 off 39 balls). Abhishek provided a blazing start with a record-fast fifty, while Klaasen anchored the innings after early wickets. CSK bowlers Jamie Overton (3/37), Anshul Kamboj (3/22), and Mukesh Choudhary (2/21) helped restrict SRH from crossing the 200-run mark despite a strong platform.

In reply, CSK had moments of control with quick contributions from Ayush Mhatre (30 off 13), Matthew Short (34 off 30), and Sarfaraz Khan (25 off 16). However, SRH's bowlers, led by Eshan Malinga (3/29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31), tightened the screws in the middle and death overs. Key breakthroughs at regular intervals halted CSK's momentum, leaving them short despite a late push. Chasing 195, CSK fell 10 runs short, finishing just behind after failing to accelerate in the final overs, with SRH's disciplined bowling proving decisive.

IPL 2026 Points Table Update

With the win, SRH climbed to fourth place in the IPL 2026 points table with three wins in six matches, while CSK slipped to seventh with two wins from six games. (ANI)