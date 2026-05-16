In IPL 2026, a new 'chit celebration' trend has emerged, with young players like Abhishek Sharma and Urvil Patel using handwritten notes to express personal motivations. This phenomenon has sparked a debate, drawing criticism from former players like Dale Steyn and raising questions about a potential BCCI ban.

The celebrations for a wicket or a milestone have normally centered around high-fives, chest bumps, or signature theatrical poses, but the ongoing IPL season has introduced another level of psychological warfare. The young players, who are often known for their raw, unfiltered emotions, have become the new trend-setters on the field.

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In the IPL 2026, the new phenomenon ‘chit celebration’ has transcended mere banter to reveal a deeply motivating and emotional side to the league's rising stars. Over the past IPL seasons, fans have grown accustomed to watching senior pros' aggressive celebrations, use subtle mind games, or silent death stares, but the young crop of talent is actively redefining how confidence and intent are expressed on the big stage.

As the youngsters in every field often set the trend based on their current realities, cricket is no different as the handwritten ‘chit’ has become a powerful symbol of manifestation self-belief, and emotional grounding for this new generation of athletes.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK’s Strategic No. 4 Gamble on Kartik Sharma Reaps Rewards as Youngster Finds His Groove

‘Chit’ Celebrations Take Centre Stage in IPL 2026

The chit celebrations have become a new phenomenon among young cricketers to express their identity, transforming a simple piece of paper into a bridge between public spectacle and intensely private motivation. The trend was set by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2025, who pulled out a chit written ‘This is for Orange Army’ after completing his century against the Punjab Kings.

The ongoing IPL season saw not just one but three players joining the trend in quick succession. The Mumbai Indians spinner Raghu Sharma brought a deeply spiritual touch to the trend after picking up his maiden IPL wicket against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel followed suit during a high-octane clash against the LSG, proudly unfurling a chit which wrote ‘This Is For You, Papa. Sadhi, Jogni, Chehar, Goga, Sikotar Maa ke Aashirvad Se,” after completing his 13-ball fifty at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

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The latest to join the ‘chit’ celebration trend was the LSG pacer, Akash Singh, who played the first game of the season after warming the bench for 11 straight games. The youngster made an immediate impact with a three-wicket haul, and after every scalp of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel, he pulled out an unassuming slip, which read ‘#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game.”

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The ‘paper slip’ or ‘chit’ celebrations have officially shifted the cultural fabric of the Indian Premier League, turning what could’ve been a tournament of aggressive posing into a beautiful exhibit of human emotion, gratitude, and mental resilience.

Criticism Around Chit Celebrations

Though the fans have witnessed a new form of celebration, the trend hasn't entirely escaped the critical eyes of former players, who questioned its necessity. The former South Africa pacer, Dale Steyn, expressed clear fatigue over the gimmick, urging to ‘put away the papers’, believing it was never a trend.

“Time to put the papers away. It ain't trending no more. Actually, to be honest, never really was.” Steyn wrote on X.

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Former India batter Ambati Rayudu also dismissed the trend as unnecessary, calling the chit celebrations ‘funny' and ‘absolute nonsense,’ while suggesting such gimmicks should be banned from the game.

“I think it is their manifestation. It might be a bit funny and a bit rubbish. Personally, I think they should ban these kind of chits, it's absolute nonsense. I mean, I don't think you should be allowed to bring chits into an exam hall either,” Rayudu said to ESPNcricinfo.

The chit celebrations by a young crop of players have undoubtedly ignited an intriguing debate across the cricketing world, effectively dividing opinion between those who love the modern flair and those who value old-school tradition.

Also Read: Who is Akash Singh? LSG Pacer Brings Out Chit Celebration After Rattling CSK Top-Order

Can BCCI Ban Chit Celebrations?

Four players, including Abhishek Patel, Raghu Sharma, Urvil Patel, and now Akash Singh, have officially turned a playful, viral trend into one of the most polarizing talking points of the tournament. These chits didn’t carry any provoking or offensive messages, but rather, they were deeply personal reflections of family gratitude, spiritual devotion, and self-motivation.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the authority to step in and ban the gesture if the chit carries anything offensive, controversial, or politically charged that could potentially damage the league's reputation or violate commercial agreements. While the board has not yet issued an official ban, it wouldn’t be surprising if the board steps in with a subtle clothing or equipment mandate to prevent the trend from spiraling out of control.

As per the Strict Clothing and Equipment Regulations, players are forbidden from wearing or using any clothing or equipment that has been changed, altered, or transformed to display unapproved messaging. If the board finds that a player’s gear or actions compromise the professional image of the elite game, they can quickly demand its removal.

However, because the current messages are strictly rooted in inward manifestation and gratefulness, no code of conduct rules are actively being broken. The BCCI may revisit the Code of Conduct rules in future seasons if these premeditated paper notes begin to stretch the boundaries of sportsmanship.